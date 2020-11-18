Bears' Nick Foles won't go on IR, but who will start at QB against Packers uncertain

CHICAGO — A little more than 12 hours after Nick Foles was carted off the field and into the tunnels at Soldier Field by Chicago Bears staff, coach Matt Nagy said the quarterback's injury isn't as bad as it originally looked.

Nagy said Foles suffered a strain and contusion in his hip/glute while taking a hard hit on the Bears' final drive of a 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. But Foles won't have to go on injured reserve, and Nagy classified the injury as day-to-day on Tuesday.

"I was in there when they were working on him, and it definitely seemed a lot better than I thought," Nagy said. "When I was on the field, I thought it was going to be a lot more significant."

The Bears have a bye this week, and that will give Foles nearly two weeks to recover before the next game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Nov. 29. But even if he does recover in time, Nagy said the Bears will consider whether they should stick with Foles or turn back to quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who is recovering from a shoulder injury.

The Bears lost their fourth game in a row Monday night after the offense clawed out just 149 yards.