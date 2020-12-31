Bears' Mitchell Trubisky, Nate Robinson focused on Packers instead of next season

With his fifth-year contract option already declined, Trubisky returned from his benching in Week 3 against Atlanta to face the Packers Nov. 29 and the result was a 41-25 loss at Lambeau Field. They trailed 41-10 in the second half, but the Bears say they saw their offense starting to come together behind Trubisky and a revamped offensive line.

The Bears have scored 30 or more points in four straight games for the first time since 1965, and Robinson has seen a different quarterback in Trubisky's return.

"I think he's handled it extremely well," Robinson said. "I even think for him as a player — I know from my own personal experience — when you go through things like that and you look back at it you get a lot more out of yourself.

"You look a little bit, not differently about yourself, but how you handle adversity through a season I think helps you in the future. I think he'll look back at it and say it made him a better player in some form or fashion."

Bears coach Matt Nagy said most people outside the Bears organization will never realize fully the lows Trubisky has been through this season, along with the rest of their offense.