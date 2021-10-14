Bears' Jaylon Johnson gets his wish with showdown against Packers' Davante Adams

In the days leading up to the 2020 NFL draft, Jaylon Johnson made a wish. Asked during an NFL Network interview which receiver he was most looking forward to facing in the pros, Johnson didn't hesitate.

"Davante Adams from Green Bay," he said. "Yes, sir. It's just the way he creates separation. His releases off the line. The way he runs his routes. He's a very elite route runner.

"To go against that caliber of a guy to see how good I am and to see how close I can stay to him and be able to make plays will be big."

A few nights later, the football gods steered Johnson to the Chicago Bears as the No. 50 pick. Into the NFC North and onto a collision course with Adams. Fate, right?

Now, a year and a half after that eager request, the Johnson versus Adams battle will be in the center of a rivalry showdown Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, an early-season Bears-Packers game with first place in the NFC North on the line.

Johnson, who tested himself against Adams in Week 12 last season, has come a long way since his rookie year. He continues to gain respect with his coverage ability and overall fearlessness. Still, his regard for Adams remains as high as ever.