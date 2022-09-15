Bears hope improvement on offense continues in Green Bay

ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — As the Chicago Bears regrouped in the locker room following a half that was as ugly as the weather at Soldier Field, quarterback Justin Fields noticed something. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was smiling.
"It's confident," he said. "That's one thing that I take from him, he's a very confident guy. I think he gives the rest of the guys confidence."
Getsy's confidence and Fields' steadiness helped the offense get going in the second half and all the Bears to make a big splash in the season opener by beating the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 in coach Matt Eberflus' debut. After taking out a team with Super Bowl hopes in heavy rain, they'll try to pull off another surprise this week when they visit Green Bay.
A rare win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers would put Chicago two games ahead of their rivals. The three-time defending NFC North champions opened with a loss at Minnesota.
Getsy knows Rodgers and the Packers well, having spent the past three seasons as their quarterbacks coach and seven years on their staff. That could work to the Bears' advantage, and they'll take any edge they can get.
Their offense could certainly use a boost.
The Bears bounced back in the second half against San Francisco after struggling in the early going. They finished with 204 yards, just 68 coming in the first two quarters. But there were sparks in the second half that they hope can propel them forward.
"You kind of just take the grit that we showed, running really simple stuff in that second half just to get plays off in that weather," tight end Cole Kmet said. "Use that physicality we showed up with in that second half and build on that this week."
The Bears didn't cross midfield until their sixth and final possession before halftime. That drive ended with a punt after an
unusual penalty involving the use of a towel knocked them out of field goal range.
But the Bears kept their poise and adjusted at halftime. Now they just need a complete game from their quarterback.
Fields came through with some big plays on what was overall a rough start to his second season. The former Ohio State star was 8 of 17 for 121 yards with an interception and had trouble at times gripping the ball. But in the second half, he threw two touchdown passes.
Fields, the No. 11 draft pick last year, helped change the complexion of the game with Chicago trialing 10-0 in the third. As two defenders closed in, he rolled to his left and saw Dante Pettis wide open on the other side of the field. Fields lofted the ball to his receiver, who took it in for a 51-yard touchdown. He also hit Equanimeous St. Brown for an 18-yarder early in the fourth to give the Bears a 13-10 lead.
"Mental toughness. He was able to move all those things aside, figuring it out how he was going to grip the ball better, how he was going to operate and then figure out the game as the game went on, and move the ball down the field," Eberflus said. "And that's what to me is outstanding, what an outstanding thing for a young quarterback to have that mental toughness, all of those things going on and to be able to laser-like focus in and get the job done."
NOTES: OL Alex Leatherwood was placed on the non-football illness list and will miss at least four weeks. The Bears claimed Leatherwood off waivers two weeks ago after the 2021 first-round draft pick was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders. He was inactive for the season opener. ... The Bears signed OL Michael Schofield on Wednesday.
Aaron Rodgers: From baby-faced draft pick to 4-time NFL MVP — in photos
NFL draft prospect and California quarterback Aaron Rodgers attempts to throw a football through a tire hanging high above New York's 34th Street during a television appearance Friday, April 22, 2005, as fellow prospects University of Texas running back Cedric Benson, left, and Miami's corner back Antrel Rolle await their turn.
Alex Smith, left, a quarterback from Utah, pauses before kneeling with Antrel Rolle, a cornerback from Miami, Aaron Rodgers, a quarterback from California, Braylon Edwards, a wide receiver from Michigan, Ronnie Brown, a running back from Auburn, and Cedric Benson, a running back from Texas, attend the NFL draft Saturday, April 23, 2005 in New York.
Aaron Rodgers, right, gathers with family members including his mom Darla Rodgers, left, after being selected by the Green Bay Packers as the 24th overall pick in the NFL draft Saturday, April 23, 2005 in New York.
Aaron Rodgers holds up a Green Bay Packers jersey after being picked 24th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Aaron Rodgers after he was selected as the 24th pick, overall, in the NFL Draft.
Aaron Rodgers reacts after being selected by Green Bay as the 24th overall pick in the NFL draft Saturday, April 23, 2005 in New York.
General manager Ted Thompson stands next to the team's first-round pick, California quarterback Aaron Rodgers, at a news conference Sunday, April 24, 2005, in Green Bay,.
Packers quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell, right, shows first-round pick, California quarterback Aaron Rodgers, around Lambeau Field after a news conference Sunday, April 24, 2005, in Green Bay.
Head coach Mike Sherman talks to first round draft choice Aaron Rodgers during mini camp April 29, 2005.
Aaron Rodgers throws a pass Wednesday June 1 , 2005 during the first day of Packers mini-camp.
Green Bay Packers first-round draft pick Aaron Rodgers rides a bike to training camp Sunday, July 31, 2005, in Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Baltimore to play the Ravens in Monday Night Football, Monday December 18, 2005.
Aaron Rodgers is sacked for a 6-yard loss by New England's Mike Vrabel in the fourth quarter. Rodgers fumbled and the ball was recovered by Patriots Mike Wright. The Green Bay Packers hosted the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field Sunday November 19, 2006.
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Irving Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys Thursday November 29, 2007.
Aaron Rodger walks off the field after failing to get a first down against the Dallas Cowboys November 29, 2007.
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Irving Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys Thursday November 29, 2007.
Aaron Rodgers runs to the stands for a Lambeau Leap after scoring on a 1-yard quarterback sneak in the 4th quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener at Lambeau Field September 8, 2008.
Aaron Rodgers takes a Lambeau Leap after scoring on a 1-yard quarterback sneak in the 4th quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener at Lambeau Field September 8, 2008.
Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jimmy Wilkerson on September 28, 2008.
Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after losing to the Atlanta Falcons 27-24 on October 5, 2008.
Aaron Rodgers scrambles for 6-yards in the 2nd quarter at the Seattle Seahawks October 12, 2008.
Aaron Rodgers is helped up by Scott Wells after being sacked by Minnesota Vikings' Chad Greenway for a 12-yard loss in the 3rd quarter.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers runs off the field after beating the Chicago Bears 37-3.
Aaron Rodgers scrambles for yards while chased by New Orleans Saints' Jonathan Vilma in the Louisiana Superdome against the New Orleans Saints in Monday Night Football November 24, 2008.
The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field November 30, 2008.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates his 3-yard touchdown pass to Jermichael Finley against the Detroit Lions December 28, 2008.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers breaks a tackle of Chicago Bears' Mark Anderson on September 13, 2009.
Aaron Rodgers takes a hit by Cincinnati Bengals' Chris Crocker September 20, 2009.
Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers meet after the Minnesota Vikings beat the Packers 30-23 in an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 5, 2009, in Minneapolis.
Aaron Rodgers was all smiles as he walked off the field after beating the Lions 26-0. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field October 18, 2009.
Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Minnesota Vikings' Jared Allen on November 1, 2009.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers rushes for a first down chased by Dallas Cowboys' Anthony Spencer on November 15, 2009.
Aaron Rodgers reacts after the Packers first drive stalled at the 5-yard line against the San Francisco 49'ers November 22, 2009.
Aaron Rodgers scores on a 1-yard run on 4th and 1-yard late in the 4th quarter. This touchdown and the extra point put the game into overtime. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field October 17, 2010.
Minnesota Vikings' Brett Favre and Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers after meeting at midfield after the Packers beat the Vikings. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field October 24, 2010.
Aaron Rodgers races down the sidelines for a first down against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field November 7, 2010.
Aaron Rodgers reacts to his 38-yard pass to Jordy Nelson that went out of bounds at the 1-yard line. The Green Bay Packers hosted the New York Giants at Lambeau Field December 26, 2010.
Aaron Rodgers fumbles the ball at the end of the 3rd quarter. Green Bay Packers' John Kuhn recovered the ball. The Green Bay Packers hosted the New York Giants at Lambeau Field Sunday December 26, 2010.
Aaron Rodgers walks down to the 1-yard line after completing a pass to Jordy Nelson in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the New York Giants at Lambeau Field Sunday December 26, 2010.
Aaron Rodgers and New York Giants' Eli Manning after the Packers beat the Giants. The Green Bay Packers hosted the New York Giants at Lambeau Field December 26, 2010.
Aaron Rodgers is sacked for a 2-yard loss on 3rd and 3 on the Chicago 3-yard line. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field Sunday January 2, 2011.
Aaron Rodgers took a lap around the stadium to greet fans after the Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3 on January 2, 2011.
Aaron Rodgers scrambles past Atlanta Falcons linebacker Curtis Lofton on a 7-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2011, in Atlanta.
Aaron Rodgers and Josh Sitton after the Packers beat the Bears 21-14. The Green Bay Packers traveled to Soldier Field in Chicago to play the Chicago Bears in the NFC Championship Sunday January 23, 2011.
James Jones and Aaron Rodgers walking to the buses after arrives in Dallas for Super Bowl XLV on January 31, 2011.
Aaron Rodgers looks up at the large scoreboard when asked a question about the stadium. Media Day for Super Bowl XLV was held Tuesday February 1, 2011 at Cowboy Stadium.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during Media Day. Media Day for XLV was held Tuesday February 1, 2011 at Cowboy Stadium.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, presenting Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers with the Pete Rozelle Most Valuable Player Trophy at a Monday morning press conference at the Media Center.
Aaron Rodgers with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl XLV against the Pittsburgh Steelers on February 6, 2011 in Cowboys Stadium.
Green Bay Packers' Matt Flynn and Aaron Rodgers pose for a picture before the start of the Packers Media Day. Media Day for Super Bowl XLV was held Tuesday February 1, 2011 at Cowboy Stadium.
Washington Redskins' Josh Wilson sacks Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Green Bay.
Aaron Rodgers throws his towel to some fans after an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 38-20.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates with fans on his way to the locker room after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Monday, Dec. 8, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 43-37. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Kansas City's Allen Bailey at Lambeau Field Monday, Sept. 28, 2015
Aaron Rodgers celebrates his fifth touchdown pass of the game with a 4-yard pass to wide receiver Randall Cobb in the 4th quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
Aaron Rodgers scrambles up the middle for a 18-yard gain in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the St Louis Rams at Lambeau Field in Green Bay Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015.
Aaron Rodgers reacts to his incomplete pass attempt to Richard Rodgers on 3rd and 10-yards on the ten yard line, late in the 4th quarter. The Packers then kicked a field goal to go up by seven. The Green Bay Packers hosted the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015 at Lambeau Field.
Aaron Rodgers is congratulated by teammates after his 61-yard touchdown pass to tight end Richard Rodgers on the last play of the game of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, in Detroit.
Aaron Rodgers celebrates after his Hail Mary 61-yard touchdown throw to tight end Richard Rodgers with no time remaining in an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, in Detroit.
Aaron Rodgers smiles while talking about throwing a miraculous 61-yard Hail Mary throw to Richard Rodgers with no time remaining to beat the Detroit Lions 27-23 in an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, in Detroit.
Aaron Rodgers runs off the field after beating the Lions 34-27. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016.
Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Randall Cobb celebrate Cobb's 4th quarter touchdown. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.
Aaron Rodgers after missing a wide open receiver in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Indianapolis Colts at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016.
Aaron Rodgers reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Jordy Nelson during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis.
Aaron Rodgers celebrates his touchdown run in the 2nd quarter with a Lambeau Leap. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Aaron Rodgers and tight end Richard Rodgers after Rodgers touchdown pass to Rodgers in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Aaron Rodgers celebrates his touchdown run in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after beating the Giants 38-13. The Green Bay Packers hosted the New York Giants Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 in a NFC wild-card playoff game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan embraces Aaron Rodgers after the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 44-21 to advance to Super Bowl LI.
Aaron Rodgers scrambles for 6-yards and a first down late in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 in the season opener in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers talks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 17-9.
Aaron Rodgers speaks after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 34-23.
After returning from a first-half knee injury, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a touchdown pass to Davante Adams in the fourth quarter of the Packers' 24-23 win over the Chicago Bears in the season opener Sept. 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrate Adams' touchdown catch in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on Oct. 15, 2018.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for a 1st down late in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked for a 9-yard loss by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Dec. 9, 2018, in Green Bay.
Danica Patrick and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during warmups before the Green Bay Packers hosted the Houston Texans in a preseason game on Aug. 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looking for a receiver in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looking for a receiver in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions on Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his 3-yard touchdown run in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field on Oct. 20, 2019.
Aaron Rodgers smiles during a play review late in the fourth quarter of the Green Bay Packers' 24-16 win over the Carolina Panthers Nov. 10, 2019, at Lambeau Field.
Aaron Rodgers fumbles the ball after being hit by Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum on the final play to end the Green Bay Packers' hopes of a comeback in a 28-22 loss to the Vikings Nov. 1, 2020, at Lambeau Field.
Aaron Rodgers celebrates his touchdown run with running back Aaron Jones in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers' 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars Nov. 15, 2020, at Lambeau Field.
Aaron Rodgers celebrates his 9-yard touchdown pass — the 400th TD pass of his career — in the third quarter of the Green Bay Packers' 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles Dec. 6, 2020, at Lambeau Field.
Aaron Rodgers scrambles past Los Angeles Rams free safety John Johnson for a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers' 32-18 victory over the Rams in an NFC playoff game Jan. 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field.
Aaron Rodgers signals to the stands as he runs off the field after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in an NFC playoff game Jan. 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after failing to score and having to settle for a field goal in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers' 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Jan. 24, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-26 in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 24 at Lambeau Field.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers lends a hand to wide receiver Randall Cobb after the pair connected for a touchdown in Green Bay's 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Oct 3. 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers takes the snap during a 2021 game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers talk during the first half of Green Bay's 24-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pleads with an official for a flag while getting tackled during a 2021 game in Glendale, Ariz.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gets interviewed by Fox's Erin Andrews after their 24-21 win over the Cardinals during the 2021 season in Glendale, Ariz.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts after a touchdown during Green Bay's 37-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings Jan 2. 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
San Francisco's Arik Armstead sacks Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the second half of the 49ers' 13-10 win over the Packers in an NFC divisional playoff game Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after Green Bay fell to the San Francisco 49ers 13-10 in an NFC divisional playoff game Jan. 22, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs with the ball during Green Bay's 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC divisional playoff game Jan 22. 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers fist bumps fans as he walks off the 18th green during the Pro-Am at the Phoenix Open golf tournament Feb. 9, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers receives the AP Most Valuable Player of the Year Award at the NFL Honors show Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. It was the fourth MVP award for Rodgers, who also took home the trophy after the 2011, 2014 and 2020 seasons.
