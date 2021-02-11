Bears hire former Packers DC Mike Pettine as defensive assistant

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears hired former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant Wednesday.
He will work under Sean Desai, who was promoted to replace the retired Chuck Pagano as Chicago's defensive coordinator.
Pettine had been Green Bay's defensive coordinator for three seasons - taking over one year before coach Matt LaFleur's arrival. The Packers announced he would not return after they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game.
The Packers gave up 56 more points during the 2020 regular season than in 2019, but they improved in most other defensive areas.
Green Bay ranked ninth in total defense and tied for 13th in run defense in 2020 after finishing 18th in total defense and 23rd in run defense a year earlier.
The Bears also announced title changes for two offensive assistants.
Mike Snyder will now serve as assistant quarterbacks coach while remaining in his offensive quality control role. Henry Burris is now an offensive quality control coach after working as a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow last year.
