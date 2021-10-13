Bears have kept hope alive while watching Packers' Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers thrive

“We’ve had the upper hand for the last stretch, with Favre and I. It’s been battles, though. It’s still a rivalry, still some great back-and-forth games.”

That’s true, with Rodgers being especially fond of the team’s 2013 win in Chicago on the last day of the season, when Rodgers returned from a broken left collarbone and threw a fourth-down, fourth-quarter, 48-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb in the final minute to beat the Bears and send the Packers into the postseason.

But at this point, the Bears are back to developing what they hope will be their own great QB in Fields, after moving on from Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, following last season. And while Fields has shown flashes, he’s also been inconsistent, as young players always are.

“I think we have a good feel of who he is and how he's growing each week,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said of Fields on Wednesday. “I think we feel good about that and how we can continue to help grow him. We want to make sure that he is doing what we're asking within the scheme, but then also letting his personality show and his play show.