CHICAGO — There are reasons Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was not one of eight safeties guaranteed more than $10 million in free agency since March 13.

They're the same reasons Clinton-Dix's modest 1-year, $3.5 million contract with the Bears ranks 11th in average-annual value among contracts for free-agent safeties this offseason, per spotrac.com.

Ryan Pace, though, is less concerned with Clinton-Dix's pursuit angles, tackling and play speed than he is optimistic about the player's mindset and motivation.

The Bears general manager is aware of Clinton-Dix's difficulties last season with the Packers and Redskins, but Pace leans more toward Clinton-Dix's upside, comfortable the Packers' 2014 first-round pick is entering a productive environment at a low-risk price.

"We went back and looked at the totality of his work, all the way back from our college evaluations to his first couple of years in the league," Pace said Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings. "He's a young player. And just coming into our defense and his state of mind right now, we had a lot of very honest conversations with him. He was very honest and up front too.

"But what jumped out was how bad he wanted to be here. He's kind of coming in with a chip on his shoulder, and you can't ask for any more than that."

Asked specifically about shortcomings that surfaced in Clinton-Dix's play in 2018, Pace cited the challenges Clinton-Dix faced by being traded at midseason. Any player learning a new defensive scheme will play slower than one who knows it.

Bears coach Matt Nagy saw similar faults in Clinton-Dix's recent game video. But after talking them over with Clinton-Dix during his visit to Halas Hall, they are optimistic he will use them as fuel, especially given that his one-year deal will have him back on the free-agent market a year from now.

"This past year, he'll be the first to tell you he didn't play as well as he probably would have wanted to play," Nagy said. "We just felt like here's a great opportunity for him coming to this defense and this city and this organization."

As Pace sees it, Clinton-Dix's one-year contract is a prove-it deal in every sense of the term.

"It can be a win-win for both sides because the agent and the player, a lot of times if it gets to that point, can say, 'I want another bite at the apple if I play well,' and sometimes it's financially advantageous for us too. And let's just be honest: Usually these one-year deals, they are very motivated. He has the right makeup and character to come in and play well."

Clinton-Dix reciprocated that sentiment when he spoke to Chicago media March 15.

"If there was any way I could come on to this team and contribute and make plays and get my name back out there, I'm excited about that," he said.

Success for Clinton-Dix entails continuing his ball production. He has 14 career interceptions, including three last year in the first seven games with the Packers before being traded.

It requires meshing on the back end with friend and former Alabama teammate Eddie Jackson. Given Jackson's range and ball skills, Clinton-Dix must provide a physical, run-stopping presence, the type for which his predecessor, Adrian Amos, was known.

Pace envisions that coming to fruition as Clinton-Dix combines talent with hunger.

"He has obviously got good ball skills," the GM said. "He's rangy. We feel like he's interchangeable — we feel like he can play free or he can play strong. So combining him with Eddie just gives us some flexibility.

"But the key thing is Ha Ha really wanted to be part of this."