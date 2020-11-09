Bears' frustration mounting, explanations sketchy as lights threaten to go out on 2020 season

The offensive line was down to two starters from the beginning of the season: left tackle Charles Leno and right guard Germain Ifedi. That's not to make excuses, but it does explain some of the issues. Still, does anyone legitimately believe the offensive production would have been significantly different with the original starting five in place?

Nagy has lamented penalties much of the season — and the Hambright-Graham daily double was brutal — but the Bears had only five penalties for 35 yards. They're getting behind the chains, they're struggling to get the ball to their playmakers and the vaunted defense has now gone consecutive games without a takeaway and has only nine for the season. The Bears aren't good enough to win many games without a takeaway, and they have only one in the last three games, all losses.

Add it all up, and the chatter you heard about this being a special team after the rally to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a short week in Week 5 seems like it was two months ago. The Bears need a bye week in the worst way, but they will have to settle for a long week instead as they host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Nov. 16, before finally getting their week off.