Bears fail final exam with loss to Packers, but still advance to postseason

Neither Nagy nor Trubisky would get into the details of what went haywire there. Both were obviously aggravated.

"We've got to get that," Nagy said. "I'm not going to get into the why part. Because that's just for me and the coaches and the players. But I want to get that. That one bothers me."

Added Trubisky: "They had a better call on than we did. And they executed better than we did. Credit goes to them. I think the only thing we could've done in that situation was maybe run something else."

The Packers responded with a 76-yard touchdown drive, intercepted Trubisky on the next possession and scored another touchdown to turn a tight game into a runaway.

For the Bears, it was all so ugly and so darn familiar.

Still, somehow in this odd and unbelievable season, Sunday's major failures were suddenly erased. For the most part, anyway. The Cardinals fell flat on their faces in Los Angeles, and the Bears were escorted back into the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Deserving or not.

Even they seemed to be having great difficulty figuring out what to do with that news and the conflicting emotions they were experiencing Sunday night.