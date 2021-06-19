Bears eyeing Arlington International Racecourse property for move from Soldier Field

It was grim, all right. But look at us now.

The pandemic has reminded city slickers there's something to be said for not having people cough in your face on a packed CTA train, and that a backyard is a godsend when the mayor shuts down the parks.

Home prices are soaring from Wheaton to Worth. Developers can't build apartments fast enough in suburban downtowns. New restaurants are blooming like geraniums in a window box.

Then, just Thursday, came the crowning glory: The Chicago Bears announced they might move to Arlington Heights.

Technically speaking, I guess, they just said they had submitted a bid for the Arlington International Racecourse property that will come open once the ponies have their final race in September. But we all know what's going on.

The Bears are casting a covetous glance at a 326-acre parcel of revenue-spinning potential that lies near two interstate highways and a Metra station. They have no doubt learned from their NFL peers — and, for that matter, from the Chicago Cubs — that you can make a fortune when you own the property around your stadium.