Bears defense not at 2018 elite level, but still strong enough to challenge Packers offense

"He has to make one play in the passing game," Monachino said. "Before he can make three or four, he's got to make one. It's been a long drought. Nobody's feeling that any more than Robert."

Reliable player

In the third quarter of the Week 10 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings, inside linebacker Roquan Smith made the most of a third-and-8 blitz, darting through the A gap, overpowering running back Dalvin Cook and dragging Kirk Cousins to the grass.

"I just went through the back and made a play," Smith said.

It was another display of athleticism, instincts and timely playmaking from Smith, who's enjoying the best season of his career and seemingly getting better by the week. Against the Vikings, Smith had a game-high 14 tackles, three of them for a loss.

Through 10 games, he has been credited with 96 tackles, the third-highest total in the NFL. His 15 tackles for a loss lead the league.

Said inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone: "He makes plays in every game that amaze me. I don't know if it surprises me. But they amaze me. . He plays like a crazed dog. He plays with relentless effort on every single play. It's really easy to coach guys who love playing football like he does."