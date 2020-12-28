Bears beating Jaguars means everything on the line in Packers game Sunday

When the NFL released its schedule in the spring and we wondered if the league could navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to pull off a full season, the final game at Soldier Field against the Green Bay Packers figured to be meaningful if the Chicago Bears were having a good year.

We had no idea the game could perhaps save careers.

The Bears got as close to a preordained decision as there is Sunday, pummeling the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars 41-17 at TIAA Bank Field after a clumsy start. Their third straight victory improved them to 8-7 and put them in control of the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.

If they beat the Packers on Sunday or the Arizona Cardinals (8-7) lose on the road to the Los Angeles Rams, the Bears will advance to the postseason for the second time in three years.

That the Bears have rallied to remain in the hunt — and have an edge entering the final week after the San Francisco 49ers upset the Cardinals on Saturday — is surprising given the state of things at the beginning of the month when the Detroit Lions handed them their sixth straight loss. The Bears would win a tie with the Cardinals based on record versus common opponents.