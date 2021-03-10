Bears' Allen Robinson, Bucs' Chris Godwin get franchise tags

The 26-year-old Leonard Williams, the first player the Giants have tagged twice, has flourished with the team after being acquired on Oct. 29, 2019, from the other local New York club, the Jets. He was the Jets’ first draft pick, sixth overall, in 2015.

Williams had a team-leading 11 1-2 sacks in 2020, the most by a Giant since Jason Pierre-Paul’s 14 1-2 in 2014 and were 7 1-2 more than any of his teammates. He ranked third in the NFL with 30 quarterback hits and tied for sixth with 14 tackles for loss. Williams was fifth on the Giants with 57 tackles (29 solo).

Extra points

Tackle Trent Brown will head back to the New England Patriots two years after signing a lucrative free agent deal to join the Las Vegas Raiders. A person familiar with the trade says the Raiders agreed to deal Brown to New England and that Brown will rework his contract, which had two non-guaranteed years for $29.25 million remaining, to an $11 million, one-year deal. NFL Network said the trade also includes a swap of 2022 draft picks, with the Raiders getting a fifth-rounder from New England and sending a seventh-round pick back to the Patriots. ... Former Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long plans to unretire and play in the NFL in 2021, ESPN confirmed. ... The Detroit Lions signed Tyrell Williams, who was cut by the Raiders two weeks ago. ... ... Linebacker Lavonte David will remain with the Buccaneers, agreeing to a two-year deal. ... The Minnesota Vikings cleared more salary cap space by cutting kicker Dan Bailey, who ranked last in the league in 2020 in field goals (68.2 percent) and extra points (86.0 percent) among kickers who appeared in 10 or more games.