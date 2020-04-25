Bears address needs on both sides of ball in Day 2 of NFL draft

Cole Kmet grew up in the Chicago suburbs cheering for Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher and former star tight end Greg Olsen. His dad, Frank, played on the Bears' practice squad in the early 1990s.
Now, Kmet gets to suit up for his hometown team.
The Bears addressed one of their biggest weaknesses on a struggling offense by drafting the Notre Dame tight end with the No. 43 overall pick Friday night before adding Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson at No. 50.
Bears tight ends combined for just 395 yards last season and none had more than 91 all year. They now have 10 on their roster after taking the sure-handed, 6-foot-6 Kmet, who started 11 games as a junior last season after missing the first two because of a broken collarbone and caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns.
Kmet grew up about 45 miles northwest of Soldier Field in suburban Lake Barrington and starred in football and baseball for St. Viator High School. The White Sox showed interest in drafting him out of high school. He even worked out for them at their ballpark, but opted to play both sports at Notre Dame, where he ultimately focused on football.
With the Bears, he will get to work with one of this generation's most accomplished tight ends in Jimmy Graham, who was released by Green Bay earlier in the offseason.
“Yeah, I know they’ve been looking for a tight end to fit in the room and stuff,” Kmet, who models his game after Rob Gronkowski, said. “And I know they just signed Jimmy, and I think I’m a little different type of player than Jimmy in terms of how I play and how I can be used."
Johnson fills a void in the secondary where the Bears are looking to complement Kyle Fuller. A first-team, All Pac-12 selection the past two seasons, he had two interceptions and a team-high 11 pass breakups as a junior last year.
Lions grab Swift
With its first pick of the night, Detroit decided Georgia running back D’Andre Swift was too good to pass up at No. 35.
The 5-8, 212-pound Swift was projected to possibly be a first-round pick.
He is known for being a big-play running back, who has good vision and makes quick cuts. Swift entered the draft after running for 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior.
In the third round, Detroit took Notre Dame linebacker Julian Okwara and Ohio State guard Jonah Jackson. Okwara's brother, Romeo, is a defensive end for the Lions.
Vikings add pair
Minnesota selected Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland with their second-round pick and chose Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler in the third round, patiently filling major needs without having to move up.
Cleveland went 58th overall and Dantzler at No. 89.
Extra points
The Southeastern Conference had 15 players selected in the first round, smashing the previous mark of 12 set by the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2006 and matched twice by the SEC (2013, 2017). ... The first night of the draft averaged a record 15.6 million viewers on television, easily shattering the record set six years ago.
