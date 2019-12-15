Bears activate Akiem Hicks from injured reserve, setting up his return Sunday against Packers

CHICAGO — The Bears activated defensive tackle Akiem Hicks from injured reserve Saturday as they traveled to Green Bay to face the Packers on Sunday afternoon.

Hicks hasn't played in a game since he suffered a left elbow injury Oct. 6 against the Raiders in London. He returned to practice two weeks ago, and coach Matt Nagy seemed optimistic Friday he would be ready for game action.

"Whether it's the trainers, whether it's Akiem, whether it's Ryan (Pace), myself — (we're) just deciding, is this the way we want to go? Is this what we want to do?" Nagy said. "I like what I've seen all week long from him. That's a good thing. We want to get him out there."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 6-foot-4, 352-pound Hicks is an eight-year NFL veteran who made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season. He had his only sack of the year and two of his three quarterback hits in the opener against the Packers on Sept. 5 at Soldier Field.

The Bears have remained a top-10 defense even without Hicks, but having him back at full strength could help this week against Aaron Rodgers. Hicks said he loves to play against the Packers quarterback and the challenges he presents.