Bayern Munich to face Manchester City in first soccer match at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — Lambeau Field will host a soccer match for the first time in its storied history July 23 when Bayern Munich and Manchester City face off in an exhibition.
The event is being billed as the USA Cup and is part of FC Bayern Munich's summer tour, which also includes a July 20 match with D.C. United in Washington. Manchester City will face Club America on July 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
This will mark the second time that Bayern Munich and Manchester City have faced each other in the United States. Manchester City won 3-2 in an International Champions Cup Match at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in July 2018.
Although this will be the first soccer game at the home of the NFL's Green Bay Packers, Lambeau Field has hosted other non-NFL events before, including concerts and Wisconsin's 16-14 college football victory over LSU in 2016.
People are also reading…
The stadium opened in 1957 but has been renovated and expanded, and its capacity for NFL games is 81,441.
NFL Draft: Get to know the newest members of the Green Bay Packers
QUAY WALKER, LB, GEORGIA
Round: 1
Pick: 22
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 241 pounds
Notes: Walker, who registered 139 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks in four years at Georgia, was a one-year starter for the national champion Bulldogs, but he has good speed for his size and excellent length and athleticism and could be a Day 1 starter in Green Bay.
DEVONTE WYATT, DT, GEORGIA
Round: 1
Pick: 28
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 304 pounds
Notes: Wyatt registered 113 tackles, five sacks and 12 tackles for loss in four seasons for the Bulldogs and was regarded as the best three-technique defensive tackle in this year's draft.
CHRISTIAN WATSON, WR, NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Round: 2
Pick: 34
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 208 pounds
Notes: The Packers coveted Watson — trading a pair of second-round picks to move up to select the son of 1993 Packers sixth-round pick Tim Watson — after the younger Watson finished his NDSU career with 105 receptions for 2,104 yards and 16 touchdowns in four seasons, including 43 receptions for 801 yards and seven TDs as a senior last year, despite missing three games with a hamstring injury.
SEAN RHYAN, OL, UCLA
Round: 3
Pick: 92
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 321 pounds
ROMEO DOUBS, WR, NEVADA
Round: 4
Pick: 132
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 201 pounds
ZACH TOM, OL, WAKE FOREST
Round: 4
Pick: 140
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 241 pounds
KINGSLEY ENAGBARE, LB, SOUTH CAROLINA
Round: 5
Pick: 179
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 258 pounds
TARIQ CARPENTER, LB, GEORGIA TECH
Round: 7
Pick: 228
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 225 pounds
JONATHAN FORD, DT, MIAMI
Round: 7
Pick: 234
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 333 pounds
RASHEED WALKER, OL, PENN STATE
Round: 7
Pick: 249
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 313 pounds
SAMORI TOURE, WR, NEBRASKA
Round: 7
Pick: 258
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 pounds