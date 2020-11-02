Battered 49ers sustain more injuries in rout by Seahawks with Packers game Thursday

Garoppolo wasn’t very good before he left in the second half and the performance of backup Nick Mullens will only continue to raise questions about which quarterback is the best option going forward for San Francisco. Garoppolo was 11 of 16 for 84 yards and an ugly interception in the first half. He was sacked three times and pressured countless others as Seattle aggressively went after the 49ers QB.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo’s injury would be reassessed Monday, but he was displeased with the offense overall.

“I was frustrated with the whole offense. Starting with myself, this wasn’t a very good day for us,” Shanahan said. “I thought the defense came out and played pretty inspired in those first couple of drives and gave us a chance to get up on them and we missed those opportunities.”

Shanahan said after the game that X-rays on Kittle’s foot were negative. Even before he was injured, Kittle was mostly a non-factor and his one highlight — a terrific 25-yard reception from Nick Mullens — led to his injury. Kittle finished with two catches for 39 yards on a day he figured to play a big role in the offense with Deebo Samuel out.

“There’s never a time that we ignore Kittle, but coverages, fronts, all that stuff plays into it,” Shanahan said.