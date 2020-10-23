Banged-up Packers offense could be without David Bakhtiari, Aaron Jones, Robert Tonyan vs. Texans

GREEN BAY — If the Green Bay Packers have to get into a shootout with the Houston Texans on Sunday, they’ll likely have to do it without their franchise tackle, David Bakhtiari. And they may have to do it without their No. 1 running back, Aaron Jones, and their top pass-catching tight end, Robert Tonyan.

Bakhtiari, who suffered what is listed as a chest injury on the team’s injury report, did not practice throughout the week and is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game in Houston. Coach Matt LaFleur said the left tackle, who has made 50 consecutive starts dating back to 2017, is pushing to play through the injury and will be given the chance to show the team’s medical staff in pregame warmups he can go.

“You know our philosophy around here. We’re going to give the guys all the way up to game time,” LaFleur said Friday.

Asked what Bakhtiari or Jones, who is listed as questionable, would have to do before the noon kickoff to be active, LaFleur replied, “I think they’ve got to prove it in pregame. They’ve got to go out there and really go for it. And if they’re unable to do that … and also, there’s other risks involved. I think every situation is a little bit different. So, I think you kind of take all that information in and then you make a decision for the best interest of the team and the player.”