Badger brotherly love: Watts embracing historic family reunion Sunday

If not exactly warm and fuzzy. J.J. is actually looking for a bit of payback against Derek after something the fullback did last season when he played for the Chargers in a loss to the Texans.

“I won the game so it doesn’t matter, but yeah, he tossed a chip in the ribs,” J.J. said. “That’s what he does. He’s a pesky little fullback. He sticks his elbow in your ribs as you’re pass rushing and then he goes on his way. We’ll see what happens on Sunday.”

Derek, the middle brother at 27, laughed at the memory and expects to have a run-in or two with big brother's familiar No. 99.

“ I think I got him pretty good and he tried to play a spin move with it," said Derek, who signed a three-year deal with the Steelers in March. "But I am sure if he finds an opportunity this game he will definitely try to get me back for it. But I don’t see him going out of his way, that’s for sure.”

That would simply be against the Watt way. John and Connie Watt instilled in their sons at a young age the importance of selfless hard work. They shooed them out of the house in Pewaukee, Wisconsin — about a half-hour west of Milwaukee — and the three boys became the de facto sports commissioners of the neighborhood.