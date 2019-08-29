Green Bay quarterback Tim Boyle throws with Kansas City's Justin Hamilton rushing during the first half of the Packers' 27-20 win over the Chiefs on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. Boyle completed 3 of 6 passes for 18 yards with a touchdown in limited action after making the start.
GREEN BAY — On a night dedicated to keeping the starters safely stashed on the sideline and giving the young players on the bubble one last chance to make their case for a roster spot, the Green Bay Packers accomplished what they set out to do Thursday night in their 27-20 preseason-ending victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field.
We’ll find out in a week whether they did enough this summer throughout training camp and exhibition play to be ready for the games that count under a rookie head coach and a revamped roster.
Seven days away from playing for keeps and kicking off the NFL’s 100th season with a showdown with the longtime archrival Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, head coach Matt LaFleur withheld many of the players who’ll be facing the Bears, starting with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who wound up not taking a single preseason snap.
“Until you get out in the regular season, you never truly quite know,” admitted LaFleur, whose team finished 2-2 on the exhibition season. “But I think we feel good about the preparation, the work that we put in. I think our guys have come together. I think they really understand what is being asked of them, the expectations, not only from schematics but (also) about the expectations and how we’re going to practice and operate as a team.”
Rodgers, along with a host of other starters, sat out the Aug. 8 opener against the Houston Texans, then was a late scratch for the Packers’ Aug. 15 game at Baltimore because of back tightness. He was slated to play a series or two last week before the Canadian field debacle scuttled that plan and he did not play against the Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Joining Rodgers on the bench Thursday night were 24 other starters and key players who were healthy enough to play but didn’t dress.
On offense, LaFleur held out running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams; wide receivers Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Kumerow; tight ends Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan; and offensive linemen David Bakhtiari, Bryan Bulaga, Lane Taylor, Billy Turner and Corey Linsley.
On defense, the Packers scratched healthy cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, Tramon Williams and Tony Brown; safeties Adrian Amos and Raven Greene; inside linebacker Blake Martinez; outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Kyler Fackrell; and defensive linemen Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry.
In addition, reserve offensive linemen Elgton Jenkins, Lucas Patrick and Alex Light, safety Darnell Savage and defensive linemen Montravius Adams and Tyler Lancaster suited up for the game but did not play.
The Packers also played without several injured starters who could be back for the Bears: tight end Jimmy Graham (finger), cornerback Kevin King (hamstring) and linebacker Oren Burks (chest).
“The tail end of the game, we were certainly low on bodies,” LaFleur said. “We had some guys cramping up, as well. I think it’s just because those guys put everything out there and they gave it their all.”
LaFleur turned over his usual offensive play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy so he could take a 30,000-foot view of the staff’s sideline operation and the on-field action.
What did he observe? “There was a lot to take in, that’s for sure. It definitely gives you a better view of the overall game management,” LaFleur replied. “(It was nice) having a better idea of exactly what was going on in terms of the guys’ execution on the field.”
Without the starters, a handful of youngsters made the most of their time in the spotlight with the final roster reduction from 90 players to the NFL-mandated 53-man limit looming. The Packers must make 37 roster moves by 3 p.m. Saturday to reach that limit.
Rookie seventh-round pick Ty Summers, one of a handful of young inside linebackers battling for a roster spot amid injuries at the position, was in the right spot at the right time when linebacker Markus Jones hit Chiefs quarterback Kyle Shurmur in the back, forcing a fluttering interception that Summers snatched and returned 74 yards for the Packers’ first touchdown of the night.
“I was like, ‘Oh, no way.’ Those don't come that easy very often,” Summers said. “I was like, ‘Man, this is awesome.’ Whenever I caught it and started running, I saw a couple linemen and I was like, ‘I know they're not going to get me.' And the quarterback, I didn't know where he was, (but) he's not going to get me. Then I was worried about the running back, but I don't even think he was trying to run, so I was like, ‘This is kind of nice.’”
On offense, tight ends Jace Sternberger and Evan Baylis each caught short touchdown passes — Sternberger a 2-yarder from Tim Boyle; Baylis a 1-yarder from DeShone Kizer — while rookie running back Dexter Williams carried nine times for 34 yards (including the go-ahead 3-yard touchdown that broke a 20-20 fourth-quarter tie) and also caught two passes for 30 yards (including a 21-yard gain on a screen pass).
“It’s important for every guy in that locker room to put good stuff on film,” LaFleur said. “Like we told them, it’s not only for our team but it’s for the entire league to see.”
Whether the Packers got the clarity they were seeking with their backup quarterbacks is hard to say. Boyle made his second straight start and completed 3 of 6 passes for 18 yards and one TD (95.8 passer rating); Kizer came in during the second quarter and went 8 of 15 for 77 yards with one TD and one interception (62.4 rating).
For the preseason, Boyle finished 34 of 57 (59.6 percent) for 356 yards with 6 touchdowns and no interceptions (112.9 passer rating). Kizer was 25 of 45 (55.5 percent) for 273 yards with two TDs and two INTs (70.0 rating) but was put in less-than-ideal game circumstances more often. His first series Thursday night, for example, began at the 4-yard line.
“It would be nice (to stay),” Kizer said. “The thing about this offense is, it’s the leading offense in the league right now. All the best teams are running it. So whether it be here or anywhere else, the lessons I’ve been able to learn in this offense and the speed with which I’ve been able to play in this offense hopefully will carry over to any situation I’m possibly in. But hopefully, that situation is still here.”