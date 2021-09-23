Back with Packers, Randall Cobb says, ‘I just have so much gratitude every single day when I wake up’

“Obviously, we all want to play and play every play. We all want to have 10 catches and 150 yards and three touchdowns every game, but that’s not going to happen,” Cobb said. “We have to understand for us to win ballgames and for us to be in the position we want to be in January going into February, it’s going to take all of us. We have to understand that we all have to play our role and be the best that we can be in those times.

“That’s pretty much been my message to all the guys, and I have to tell myself that, too. We all carry our ego onto that field thinking that we’re the guy, and we have to make sure that we check that and know what’s important — and that’s team success and us winning ballgames.”

Meanwhile, Cobb has settled into being back in the city he called home for eight seasons, with his wife Aiyda and the couple’s two young sons now having joined him after he bunked in with Rodgers for his first 10 days back in Titletown—which was quite the experience itself.