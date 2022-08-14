Back to work: Packers activate Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, Christian Watson from PUP list

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur knew what he was about to say would cause a stir.

And so, the Green Bay Packers coach did his best to tamp down expectations immediately after breaking the news that offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson were coming off the physically unable to perform list and would take part in their first practice of training camp Sunday afternoon.

“What makes you say that?” LaFleur later said with a smile when called on his futile attempt to downplay the significance of their returns.

LaFleur, of course, knew full well why. He was obviously trying to temper the excitement their returns would generate, especially with Jenkins and Tonyan, who are both coming back from suffering torn ACLs in their left knees last season — Tonyan at Arizona on Oct. 28 and Jenkins at Minnesota on Nov. 21.

Because, let’s be honest: The Packers will be a vastly different team in their Sept. 11 regular-season opener at Minnesota if Jenkins and Tonyan are both in the starting lineup.

“It’s just the next step in the process,” LaFleur said after a pause. “It’s not like they’re going to be out there in team drills. But they’ll do some individual and with them being back, now it allows you to do some walkthroughs.”

Procedurally, the moves are also significant because now that Tonyan and Jenkins have practiced in camp, they are no longer eligible for the in-season PUP list.

The NFL changed its PUP rules this year, requiring players to miss only four weeks instead of the previous six-week timeframe, but the team wouldn’t have activated Jenkins or Tonyan if general manager Brian Gutekunst and the medical staff didn’t think both of them could be ready for the Vikings on opening day.

Asked if, despite his excitement-mitigation efforts, he would admit their returns to action were significant, LaFleur said: “Yeah, I would say so. It is the next step, and we’re excited about it. I think the guys are really excited about it as well, and they’re going to feel more a part of it.

“But we’re still going to make sure that we do it the right way. Because you’re talking about significant injuries, and certainly their health and safety is at the forefront of every decision we make.”

Jenkins and Tonyan were in shoulder pads for Sunday’s practice, but they didn’t do any of the 11-on-11 work. Rather, they did individual position drills and additional work on the side during team periods.

Jenkins said his knee felt good enough to practice two weeks ago, when he was able to not only bear his own weight on his knee without pain but another player’s. But the medical staff took a conservative approach, which Jenkins was OK with. He then got the green light Sunday morning.

“I had a meeting with the people upstairs and the trainers, We talked about it, had a conversation and they (said) if I’m fine with it, they’re fine with it,” Jenkins said. “And I was like, ‘I’m good to go,’ so we went with it.

“I'm not surprised. Just like I said, I just attacked every day, just went through the process, and I feel good right now.”

Jenkins said it’s nothing more than “coincidence” his first game back would potentially be in the same stadium and on the same turf where his injury occurred. While LaFleur wouldn’t say exactly where the versatile Jenkins will play once he is cleared for game action, he appeared to be doing right tackle-style drill work, and that starting spot is wide open after veterans Billy Turner and Dennis Kelly departed during the offseason.

“(They said), ‘You’ve just got to choose a position today,’ so tomorrow I might be playing left tackle, might be playing guard, center — just choose one position a day and knock the rust off at each one,” said Jenkins, adding he worked on footwork for all five line positions while rehabbing. “All of them feel good from a technique standpoint. I feel good with all of them.”

Tonyan, meanwhile, was ahead of schedule throughout his comeback and worked out for Gutekunst and team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie before the team’s 28-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night.

He said he didn’t have any setbacks during the process, putting him in position to return to practice and target the Sept. 11 opener for his return to game action — though he left open the possibility of playing in a preseason game before that.

“I felt great. Just to be in helmet and shoulder pads felt really good,” said Tonyan, who did not wear a brace during practice. (Jenkins wore what appeared to be a full-leg neoprene sleeve.) “I’ve been around the guys and stuff like that, so that didn’t change, but to feel like an actual football player again was kind of nice.

“I was just kind of feeling a little out of the football loop for a little bit. So, to get back in there, running plays and lining up next to people and being in the huddle again was just a positive on my life in general.”