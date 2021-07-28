Back for Year 17 after offseason of discontent, ‘lame duck’ Aaron Rodgers aims to ‘enjoy this year’ with future still uncertain

GREEN BAY — In the end, Aaron Rodgers had to admit he hadn’t really gotten any of the concessions he might have sought from the Green Bay Packers.
He said he has not been promised any greater say in personnel matters — the team’s reacquisition of wide receiver Randall Cobb, in a trade with the Houston Texans that was finalized Wednesday afternoon, notwithstanding — or a greater voice in free agent acquisitions.
Still under contract for the 2022 season as part of a restructured deal that was still being finalized, he also acknowledged he won’t be given his freedom to play for whoever he chooses after this year. And at no point this offseason, Rodgers said, was he offered any tangible commitment that would ensure his status as the team’s starting quarterback beyond the 2021 season.
“That really wasn’t given at any time,” Rodgers said during a more than 30-minute Q&A session with reporters Wednesday afternoon following the team’s first practice of training camp. “So for me, I had to assess the situation, not necessarily wanting to be a lame-duck quarterback, especially after an MVP season, which I think you can understand.”
Instead, during a news conference in which he was even-keeled and introspective but also unvarnished and brutally honest, Rodgers confessed he came back for two reasons: He found his competitive fire still burns within him, and he wanted to be back with those in the organization he loves — his teammates, including wide receiver Davante Adams and left tackle David Bakhtiari; his coaches, led by coach Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett; and the fans.
Rodgers called retirement “definitely something I thought about,” but in the end, despite finding “joy and happiness in things off the field,” he returned because “there’s still a big competitive hole in my body that I need to fill. As I got back into my workouts, I just realized that I know I can still play and I want to still play. And as long as feel I can give 100% to the team, then I should still play.”
He also emphasized that he wasn’t feeling sorry for himself, saying, “I’m not a victim here at all. I’ve been paid a ton of money by this organization. I’m so thankful to be a starter here for my 14th season; not many guys have the opportunity to do that.”
Asked point-blank if he wanted to be here, Rodgers replied, “I do. I do. I love my teammates. I love the city. I love my coaches. It is a lot of fun to be back here and like I said, I'm competitive and I realize the type of team that's in place here. It's a team that has a lot of talent on it. It's been close the last couple years, so I'm definitely excited about this season.”
And that, Rodgers insisted, is where his focus will be.
“I really don’t know,” Rodgers replied when asked if he expects to be a Packers player after this season. “I think things in that direction haven’t really changed at all. I’m just going to enjoy this year and then revisit that conversation at the end of the season.”
That approach stems from Rodgers going to general manager Brian Gutekunst in February to make three points, he said: To voice his desire to be included in conversations about certain players on the roster; to express that he wanted to be assured more of a commitment than what the year-to-year nature his contract, now devoid of any long-term guaranteed money, afforded him; and to offer his help in bringing in free agent players who might otherwise not be interested in pro football’s smallest market.
“I wanted to offer my services as a recruiter,” Rodgers said. “I think we can all understand Green Bay isn’t a huge vacation destination. People come here to play with me, to play with our team, and know they can win a championship here. The fact I haven’t been used in those discussions is something I wanted to change moving forward. And I felt like based on my years, the way I can still play, that that should be a natural part of the conversation.”
Listening to Rodgers systematically lay out his case and juxtaposing his remarks with Gutekunst’s during a pre-practice press briefing earlier in the day, it felt as though the two still were nowhere close to seeing the Packers’ world through the same lens. Which might explain why the two men used the same word — “professional” — to describe their relationship.
Asked how much input Rodgers now has in personnel discussions Gutekunst described it as “the same input he’s always had, I think, which has been a lot. He’s earned a place at the table. I think he always has. I think one of the things to this offseason I think is learning how to incorporate that.”
And calling it something he wanted to “push back against,” Gutekunst took direct issue with the fact that “there's a perception out there somehow we don't treat our players well. That couldn’t be further from the truth. We've always treated our players well here.” After practice, that would end up being one of Rodgers’ most emphatic points about the culture of the organization.
Those differing perspectives meant that, even though Rodgers is back and said he’s ready to take aim at a second Super Bowl title and fourth league MVP, he’s unsure if he can affect the meaningful cultural changes that he thinks the organization needs — in part because he’s not sure the higher-ups see those changes as necessary.
To illustrate his point, Rodgers pointed to LaFleur’s January 2019 hiring. Unlike Milwaukee Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, who met with coach Mike Budenholzer for breakfast in 2018 before the team hired him, Rodgers emphasized he didn’t speak to LaFleur until after Gutekunst and team president/CEO Mark Murphy had settled on him as the guy.
“Let's just make that completely clear: I do love Matt and we've had a blast together and I'm glad he's here. But it's decisions like that that have happened over and over and over again that make me realize that the organization looks at me and my job as just to play,” Rodgers explained. “In my opinion, based on what I've accomplished in this league, the way I care about my teammates, the way I show up in the locker room, the way I lead, the way I conduct myself in the community, you should tie myself to a little bit more input.
“To be in the conversation makes you feel like you're important, you're respected. And that's what I tried to convey in February and for the first couple months. But no, it hasn't been that. That's just the way they do it. I don't necessarily agree with it, but objectively, there's been a lot of success here over the last 30 years. I just wanted to be a little bit more involved. And I understand that's not the way it went.”
As the interview session drew to a close, Rodgers was asked if he believed he could still finish his career in Green Bay, as he said he always has wanted to, if he continued to play well and saw the cultural changes he’d hoped for.
“That’s a tough question to answer. It’s a good question. I’m definitely not closing the door on anything,” he replied. “I’m always optimistic in the ability to change. I would never want anybody to give up on me, and I feel like I’ve made a lot of changes over the years to try and improve myself as a person, as a teammate, as a player. I’m always going to be optimistic in change being possible. … (But) people have to be willing to make those changes.”
Photos: Packers' 2020 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Bucc…
Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles R…
The Green Bay Packers took care of business Sunday, securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a 35-16 victory over …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up en route to a 40-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at a sn…
The Green Bay Packers withstood a late challenge from the Carolina Panthers to hold on for a 24-16 victory Saturday night at Lambeau Field in …
It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at Ford Field, but the Green Bay Packers held on for a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch t…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…
The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…