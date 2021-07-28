Back for Year 17 after offseason of discontent, ‘lame duck’ Aaron Rodgers aims to ‘enjoy this year’ with future still uncertain

That approach stems from Rodgers going to general manager Brian Gutekunst in February to make three points, he said: To voice his desire to be included in conversations about certain players on the roster; to express that he wanted to be assured more of a commitment than what the year-to-year nature his contract, now devoid of any long-term guaranteed money, afforded him; and to offer his help in bringing in free agent players who might otherwise not be interested in pro football’s smallest market.

“I wanted to offer my services as a recruiter,” Rodgers said. “I think we can all understand Green Bay isn’t a huge vacation destination. People come here to play with me, to play with our team, and know they can win a championship here. The fact I haven’t been used in those discussions is something I wanted to change moving forward. And I felt like based on my years, the way I can still play, that that should be a natural part of the conversation.”

Listening to Rodgers systematically lay out his case and juxtaposing his remarks with Gutekunst’s during a pre-practice press briefing earlier in the day, it felt as though the two still were nowhere close to seeing the Packers’ world through the same lens. Which might explain why the two men used the same word — “professional” — to describe their relationship.