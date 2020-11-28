Back as starter for Packers Sunday, Bears' QB Mitchell Trubisky says benching 'felt like a blind side'

Trubisky has played just one snap since — a 3-yard run against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 during which he injured his right shoulder. He said he was worried at first that the injury was serious, but his doctors told him that if he strengthened the shoulder enough he would be able to return this season. Trubisky said Friday he feels it is back to 100% with no soreness or pain.

"There was, I wouldn't say anger, I would say more concern if anything," Trubisky said of when he was injured. "Because anytime you have an injury, and especially for quarterbacks, it being your right shoulder, you start to think longer down the line. I have to be able to throw to do my job. And I can go out there and run around and catch the ball. But if I can't throw, I can't go out there and do my job for my team. So I was concerned about that."

Nagy and other Bears coaches lauded Trubisky for how he handled his demotion in recent weeks, with Nagy emphasizing that he saw a different type of focus in the fourth-year quarterback.

Trubisky said he embraced operating the scout team against a tough Bears defense and found himself testing out throws in practice he wouldn't normally as a starter. He also realized he needed to become more motivated in that role.