Avoiding Nixon? Packers consider solutions if Lions kick away from their electrifying return man

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur has a foolproof plan to combat any attempts by the Detroit Lions’ special teams units to avoid the Green Bay Packers game-breaking kickoff return man, Keisean Nixon, on Sunday.

“We’ll just try to throw it back to him,” the Packers coach joked on Thursday.

Given the perils of laterals — a lesson the Packers learned firsthand at the end of regulation of their overtime win over New England in Week 4 — LaFleur was clearly kidding.

But in the wake of Nixon tilting the field in the Packers’ favor each of the past two games — with a 93-yard kickoff return at Miami two weeks ago and a 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown last Sunday against Minnesota, which earned him the NFC’s special teams player of the week award — it seems likely the Detroit Lions and their special teams coordinator, Dave Fipp will be looking to avoid Nixon during this Sunday night’s showdown at Lambeau Field.

Greg Joseph of the Vikings managed to muster three touchbacks after Nixon’s touchdown return, but that doesn’t mean Detroit will be able to replicate that in the winter Lambeau Field weather. Punter Jack Fox handles the Lions’ kickoff duties and has 43 touchbacks on 56 kickoffs, but most of those have come in climate-controlled Ford Field.

If Fox tries to kick away from Nixon or squib kicks the ball, Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said the Packers will have a plan for it. Bisaccia said the fact cornerback Corey Ballentine and running back Patrick Taylor, who are the two blockers closest to Nixon, both are capable returners gives them even more options.

“We’ll just have to wait and see,” Bisaccia said Thursday afternoon. “You can put two returners back there, and maybe they kick away from him. We’ve been through it a little bit. We’ll hopefully have some resources we can use that way. The weather is always an issue here in Lambeau this time of year, kicking the football. … We’ll just see what they try to do. But we’d like to hopefully have a plan for it.”

Getting their kicks?

Speaking of kickoff specialists, the Packers may once again try to use their practice-squad kicker handle kickoffs to lessen the load on 38-year-old kicker Mason Crosby.

Although Crosby nailed a 56-yard field goal at the end of the first half against the Vikings, the plan had been to let Ramiz Ahmed, elevated from the practice squad for that game, handle kickoffs. But Ahmed suffered a pulled groin during pregame warmups, forcing Crosby to kick off — after not doing any kickoffs during warmups. He predictably mis-hit the opening kickoff but settled in thereafter.

“Coach LaFleur kind of wanted me to rip me a little bit about that kickoff, but I’m like, ‘Coach, he’ll be fine. Let him get warmed up. That was his first kick,’” Bisaccia recounted.

With Ahmed injured, the Packers signed Matt Ammendola to the practice squad and could elevate him just as they did with Ahmed last week. With a nearly fully healthy roster, the coaches have some flexibility with the gameday active list and can afford the luxury of having four specialists up if they so choose.

Ammendola kicked in 11 games for the New York Jets as a rookie last season. He made only 13 of 19 of his field-goal attempts, but he hit 27 of his 43 kickoffs for touchbacks. In four games this season — two for the Kansas City Chiefs, two for the Arizona Cardinals — Ammendola kicked off 16 times and had 12 touchbacks.

“Certainly, the conversation will go all the way up to (when the inactive list must be turned in 90 minutes before kickoff) as we get through the week, seeing what Matt can do,” Bisaccia said. “He actually went outside (Wednesday) and kicked and did a pretty good job. We’ll see what tomorrow looks like.”

Health watch

Tight end Josiah Deguara was added to the injury report Thursday with a calf injury after not being listed on the report a day earlier. When Deguara sustained the injury is unclear, but his blocking has been an important part of the Packers run game’s resurgence.

Although Deguara has caught only 13 passes for 114 yards this season, Deguara has played 244 offensive snaps this season (23.6%) and serves as the Packers’ lone quasi-fullback. He’s played 62 snaps the past three games on offense and is also a key special teams contributor.

“Josiah, he’s one guy that doesn’t get talked about enough just with his ability to run in space and create matchup issues, getting him on corners and stuff like that,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest) was the only other player on the 53-man roster not to practice. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right thumb/knee) returned to practice as a full participant after getting Wednesday off for maintenance.

Running back Aaron Jones, now on the report with both a knee and an ankle injury, was limited for the second straight day but is expected to play.