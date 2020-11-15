At crunch time, Packers defense — with help from a rookie quarterback — gets it done

And when the offense couldn’t run out the final 4:06, the defense again delivered after Luton led the Jaguars to a first-and-10 at the Green Bay 36-yard line.

On first down, Kenny Clark sniffed out a screen pass to running back James Robinson while Preston Smith pressured Luton. On second down, Gary sacked Luton for a 6-yard loss. On third down, Smith got just enough of Luton’s left leg as he broke the pocket to get him to fall down for a 10-yard loss. And on fourth-and-26 with 1:11 to go, Za’Darius Smith and Gary chased Luton into an incompletion to seal the win.

“We had to get the win,” said Amos, who had an interception earlier in the game. “We weren't always in situations where we wanted to be. Those are the types of games where the defense has got to show up and make those stops."

Adams delivers

While Adams’ final stat line — eight receptions for 66 yards on 12 targets, plus a costly fumble — might’ve been mortal, he did deliver the game-winning touchdown. And he did it after a third-quarter ankle injury forced him into the medical tent and left the Packers unsure of whether he’d return. For a guy with an ankle injury, Adams sure skied high to snare Rodgers’ pass over Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson.

