At Cowboys intro, ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy calls Dallas 'most iconic franchise in all of professional sports'

Green Bay was the only other head coaching job McCarthy had. He led the Packers to at least 10 wins in eight of his first 11 seasons, including four trips to the NFC championship game.

Dallas hasn't been that far in the playoffs since the last of the franchise's five Super Bowl titles to finish the 1995 season.

"One of our primary goals in selecting the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys was to focus on a proven team builder and winner," Jerry Jones said. "In Mike McCarthy we found a coach who not only checked those boxes, but also has the experience of taking an NFL team to the biggest stage, a Super Bowl, and completing the job."

McCarthy went 125-77-2 in the regular season with the Packers and 10-8 in the playoffs. The Cowboys have just three playoff wins since their most recent championship.

With two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, the Packers made eight straight playoff appearances from 2009-16, a stretch that included two divisional-round victories over the Garrett-led Cowboys.

McCarthy focused mostly on his family in his year away from football, but spent plenty of time analyzing film and thinking about how he'd like to structure parts of a football operation. There was never much doubt he would coach again.