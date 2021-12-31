As Vikings lose Kirk Cousins for pivotal late-season game, Packers’ have a glass-half-full COVID-19 view at quarterback

Extra points

The Packers’ contingency plan at punter if Corey Bojorquez isn’t activated from the COVID-19 reserve list in time for Sunday night’s game appears to be Johnny Townsend, a 2018 fifth-round draft pick of the then-Oakland Raiders who worked out for the team on Friday. Bojorquez was not among the players who were activated on Friday but he could get the go-ahead on Sunday and handle the punting and holding duties, as usual. … The team did activate five players from the list: Safety Henry Black, outside linebacker Tipa Galeai, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, cornerback Kevin King and practice-squad outside linebacker La'Darius Hamilton. The team did also have two practice-squadders test positive for COVID-19: Kicker JJ Molson and linebacker Ray Wilborn. … After activating him off injured reserve on Wednesday, the Packers ruled cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) out on Friday, as LaFleur had hinted would be the case. “(But) he certainly looks good out there, running around, bringing a lot of juice, a lot of energy, doing a great job on both sides of the ball,” LaFleur said. … Tackles David Bakhtiari (knee) and Billy Turner (knee) are both out for Sunday night, which was also expected. … After barely practicing — or not practicing at all — most weeks because of the fractured pinkie toe he suffered while working out during his November quarantine, Rodgers took part in Friday’s practice, much to LaFleur’s delight. “You can feel the urgency when he’s out there. He sets the tone and everybody is on top of the details — and you can see it,” LaFleur said. “We did primarily red-zone (work) today, and he did everything that everybody else did. It was great to have him out there.” … After returning to practice Friday, defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (back) is listed as questionable. Running back Aaron Jones (knee) and tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle) were removed from the report and will play.