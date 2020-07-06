As training camps approach amid COVID-19, Packers CEO Mark Murphy knows ‘time is no longer on our side'

Then, on Friday, the team sent a letter to season ticketholders in which Murphy alerted fans that there will be no fans or limited fans in attendance on game days. Season ticketholders will be given the choice to opt-in and still be eligible to attend any games where fans will be allowed, or they will be allowed to opt-out and keep their tickets for the 2021 season without being required to attend games this season.

Then there are the in-house logistical challenges as players prepare to return to the facility for the first time since cleaning out their lockers in the wake of the Packers’ season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19. At the NFL’s direction, all 32 teams have been reconfiguring their locker rooms and weight rooms to adhere to social distancing initiatives.

“Since the pandemic arrived earlier this year, NFL teams have had the benefit of time. Unlike professional basketball, hockey and baseball teams who were either in the middle of their seasons or about to start, we were in the beginning of our offseason,” Murphy wrote. “NFL teams were able to handle free agency, the draft and their entire offseason programs virtually. We've made decisions along the way, but the major ones we've been able to put off until we have more information. With so much uncertainty, it has made sense that we have not made decisions until we absolutely have to.”