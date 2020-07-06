As training camps approach amid COVID-19, Packers CEO Mark Murphy knows ‘time is no longer on our side'

GREEN BAY — A sports fan himself, Mark Murphy watched as most of the other American sports leagues dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic in the heart of their seasons or just as their seasons were set to begin. And the Green Bay Packers president/CEO knew that the NFL and his organization were fortunate that the timing of the coronavirus afforded them one huge benefit:
Time.
But with positive cases spiking in many areas of the country and training camps set to kick off later this month, Murphy knows full well that the pandemic’s impact is now at pro football’s doorstep.
Writing in his monthly column on the team website, where he answers fans questions, Murphy confirmed that second-year coach Matt LaFleur does intend to have rookies begin practicing on July 21, a week ahead of the veterans reporting to camp on July 28.
“With training camps set to start in less than a month and with COVID-19 showing no signs of slowing down, the Packers will have to make several difficult decisions in the coming weeks,” Murphy wrote. Later, he added, “Time is no longer on our side.”
Among the tough calls the Packers will have to make will be what to do with fan engagement in training camp, as practices have traditionally drawn large crowds to Ray Nitschke Field and Clarke Hinkle Field, and kids have long shared their bicycles with players as transportation from the stadium to the practice fields. It’s hard to imagine even socially distanced fans in the stands for practices under the current circumstances.
The planned joint practices between the Packers and Cleveland Browns had to be nixed after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s June directive that teams must conduct camp at their own facilities. The team has already converted its July 23 annual shareholders meeting, normally the unofficial kickoff to training camp, to a virtual one out of an abundance of caution. And the annual Family Night practice inside Lambeau Field is also in peril.
“As I look to the future, we have numerous challenging decisions that await us, including whether fans will be allowed to attend training camp and whether to hold Family Night (and whether to allow fans and if so, how many),” Murphy wrote. “The biggest decisions will be regarding attendance at our preseason and regular-season games. (And whether games should be held as scheduled – this would obviously have to be a league decision.) Because of the wide variety of state and local ordinances regarding large gatherings across the league, it was determined that these decisions should be made by the clubs.”
Last week, the Packers formally announced that they would not use St. Norbert College in nearby De Pere as their host training-camp site, meaning players will have to be housed somewhere other than the school’s dormitories. Most of the team’s football activities moved off the St. Norbert campus and into the Packers’ Lambeau Field headquarters under previous coach Mike McCarthy.
Then, on Friday, the team sent a letter to season ticketholders in which Murphy alerted fans that there will be no fans or limited fans in attendance on game days. Season ticketholders will be given the choice to opt-in and still be eligible to attend any games where fans will be allowed, or they will be allowed to opt-out and keep their tickets for the 2021 season without being required to attend games this season.
Then there are the in-house logistical challenges as players prepare to return to the facility for the first time since cleaning out their lockers in the wake of the Packers’ season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19. At the NFL’s direction, all 32 teams have been reconfiguring their locker rooms and weight rooms to adhere to social distancing initiatives.
“Since the pandemic arrived earlier this year, NFL teams have had the benefit of time. Unlike professional basketball, hockey and baseball teams who were either in the middle of their seasons or about to start, we were in the beginning of our offseason,” Murphy wrote. “NFL teams were able to handle free agency, the draft and their entire offseason programs virtually. We've made decisions along the way, but the major ones we've been able to put off until we have more information. With so much uncertainty, it has made sense that we have not made decisions until we absolutely have to.”
Now, the time has come. Murphy called the decision to pull out of St. Norbert, where the team has held its training camp every year since 1958, was “difficult” but “based on NFL protocols established to slow the spread of the coronavirus.” Murphy emphasized that the Packers “greatly value” their relationship with St. Norbert and that the organization made a donation to the school “to SNC to help compensate them for the revenue they will lose this summer.”
The Packers also have made their July 23 shareholders meeting, annually the unofficial kickoff to training camp, a virtual meeting this year out of an abundance of caution.
Despite reports that the NFL has already decided to trim the preseason schedule from four games per team to two – with the NFL Players Association looking to eliminate preseason games altogether – Murphy said that the NFL “will determine soon how many preseason games to play.”
Murphy also confirmed that league owners have voted in favor of putting tarps over the first eight rows in every stadium this year – and that advertising space will be sold on the tarps.
“This decision was made to protect the health of our players, and to help teams offset some of the revenue they will lose this year by putting advertising on the tarps,” Murphy wrote. “The league and the NFLPA are currently negotiating the protocols that will be in place for stadiums, and this will also help inform our decisions. There are many factors to take into consideration in making these decisions, including the economic impact of our games on the local community, but most important will be the health and safety of our players, coaches and fans.”
Meanwhile, as Major League Baseball and NBA teams work to manage positive COVID-19 tests among their players, Murphy said the league is “absolutely considering” expanding practice squads “to give teams more roster flexibility during the pandemic” in the event of positive tests. The new collective bargaining agreement between league owners and the NFLPA already is set to expand practice squads from 10 to 12 to 14 players.
“I do anticipate that the practice squad will be increased this year,” Murphy wrote, adding that it is “a positive for the players and teams” to have more players on the practice squads. “We are also considering changing the eligibility rules for the practice squad, again to provide more flexibility, especially for teams to sign more veteran players to the practice squad.”
