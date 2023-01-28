As the Packers and Aaron Rodgers consider the future, proximity to a championship is a major factor

GREEN BAY — When he wasn’t talking about the possibility of being traded and spending his 19th NFL season in a uniform other than the Green Bay Packers’ in 2023, Aaron Rodgers was looking forward to Sunday's AFC and NFC Championship games.

“Should be a great weekend,” Rodgers said on his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. “Millions and millions and millions of people watching — and I’ll be one of those watching.”

That’s because Rodgers and the Packers, whose Jan. 8 home loss to the Detroit Lions kept them out of the playoffs and put them under .500 (8-9) for the 2022 season, are sitting out the postseason for only the fourth time in Rodgers’ 15 years as the starting quarterback.

Considering Rodgers entered 2022 believing the Packers would be playing this weekend — instead, it’ll be the San Francisco 49ers at the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game and the Cincinnati Bengals at the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC matchup — the Packers’ ability to quickly get back to being Super Bowl contenders in 2023 will obviously be among the factors Rodgers and the organization will consider as they decide whether to move forward together or part ways. (Unless, of course, Rodgers retires altogether.)

To that end, Rodgers suggested that some of his favorite veteran players — he mentioned tight ends Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan, wide receivers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard and left tackle David Bakhtiari by name — must return, in part to ensure that the Packers aren’t entering a full-blown rebuilding project, which he said he wants no part of.

“Every team is going to say in the beginning of the season that, ‘We can win it.’ But we know every single year there’s about a handful of teams that have a legit chance — and the four left are all four that I would’ve said before the season have a chance to win it,” Rodgers said. “I would’ve put us and some other teams in there, (too).

“It didn’t come to fruition, but you want to win — and every team’s going to say they want to win — it’s the type of team you’re putting together. I don’t need all my guys to be there for that. I’m not standing on the table (saying), ‘These seven guys need to be a part of that to come back.’ It’s just kind of the feel of the team.”

In the immediate aftermath of the Packers’ 20-16 loss to the Lions, Rodgers said he believed the team was “probably a couple players away, I think. Could be guys that we have (on the roster now) that develop into those players. But yeah, I think we’re really close. But a couple players away.”

What position might those players play? On offense, assuming the Packers bring back Bakhtiari and running back Aaron Jones, both of whom are under contract but will need their deals reworked to lower their salary-cap numbers, the team has elite-level players at left tackle and running back, where Jones shares the backfield with AJ Dillon.

Plus, the Packers already extended the contract of left guard Elgton Jenkins, their most versatile lineman, and they are clearly excited about young wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, who showed their vast potential as rookies.

On defense, Jaire Alexander is viewed as one of the NFL’s top cover corners, the team invested heavily at the inside linebacker position in veteran De’Vondre Campbell (a five-year, $50 million deal last March) and youngster Quay Walker (the first of two first-round picks a year ago), and outside linebacker Rashan Gary was one of the NFL’s emerging elite edge rushers before suffering a torn ACL in his right knee on Nov. 6 at Detroit.

But there do appear to be three clear-cut positions where the Packers most need help, like many other teams league-wide. For general manager Brian Gutekunst, filling those positions given the team’s salary-cap situation — the Packers enter the offseason more than $20 million over the projected cap — won’t be easy.

1. A field-tilting tight end

The Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and the 49ers’ George Kittle are two of the best in the business, and the Eagles’ Dallas Goedert and the Bengals’ Hayden Hurst are no slouches themselves. The Packers were convinced that Tonyan was going to be theirs after he caught 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020. Then he tore the ACL in his left knee in October 2021, and while he had decent production this past season (53 catches, 470 yards, two TDs), he wasn’t the explosive, down-the-seam playmaker he’d been in the past.

With Tonyan hitting unrestricted free agency, and Gutekunst having missed to varying degrees on third-round tight ends in 2019 (Jace Sternberger, released before playing a down in 2021) and 2020 (Josiah Deguara, who remains with the team but is largely a fullback), filling that void could be the top offensive priority.

“A lot of what we do in this offense is tailored toward what we can get done at the tight end position, whether it’s pass blocking, run blocking, being able to get out and catch the ball — all of that,” Lewis explained last offseason.

Perhaps the Packers can re-sign Tonyan on another low-cost deal like the one he played on in 2022, pleasing Rodgers and giving Tonyan a chance to fully regain his pre-injury form. Or, they could use a premium pick on the position. Either way, and whether it’s Rodgers or Jordan Love under center, tight end is clearly a vital roster hole to fill.

2. A game-changing No. 1 wide receiver

Since Gutekunst can’t borrow Dr. Emmett Brown’s DeLorean time machine and un-trade three-time first-team All-Pro Davante Adams — Gutekunst insisted after the season he “wouldn’t do anything different on that” anyway — giving Rodgers (or Love) a true No. 1 receiving option would be a game-changer.

Gutekunst admitted the team didn’t adequately replace Adams, and Rodgers not-so-subtly pointed to the team’s failure to do more to fill the void as one of his biggest frustrations of the season. Rodgers clearly didn’t believe adding Watson, Doubs and Samori Touré through the draft was sufficient, and much to Rodgers’ chagrin, Gutekunst didn’t add another veteran at the end of training camp or at the midseason trade deadline.

“We knew that was going to be a challenge,” Gutekunst said. “I thought our defense early was going to be at a level that might give us some time for those guys to catch up. Certainly, Christian’s injuries early just set him back and it took him a while to get rolling. Once he got rolling, I thought we were a different team. I think teams played us differently once he was going. When you lose a Hall of Famer like Davante, there’s going to be some time before you get back to that level.”

Sure, Watson could build on his breakout four-game late-season stretch, when he scored eight touchdowns on just 17 touches, but even if Watson and/or Doubs makes a huge Year 1 to Year 2 jump, it’s hard to picture them getting to anything that approximates Adams’ play-making level.

“It’s pretty difficult to replace a Hall of Fame player with another Hall of Fame-type player, especially unless you’re willing to give up the resources and salary-cap money to do so,” Gutekunst said. “We ended up going the draft route and we’re really excited about the guys we drafted — all three of them. But I think we didn’t come together as an offense and as a team early enough to be productive like we needed to be.”

3. A top-flight pass rusher

Given the timing of Gary’s injury, him being ready for the start of the 2023 regular season isn’t a stretch. But in his absence, it was clear that the Packers didn’t have enough in their pass-rushing arsenal. Veteran Preston Smith’s production was up-and-down, and while rookie fifth-round pick Kingsley Enagbare and late-season waiver-wire pickup Justin Hollins combined for 5.5 sacks in spot duty after Gary’s injury, defensive coordinator Joe Barry struggled to conjure up much pressure on opposing quarterbacks with his scheme and blitzes.

Gutekunst likened Gary’s injury to trading away Adams, and just as they struggled on the offensive side of the ball without their star pass catcher, life without their best pass rusher proved troublesome for the Packers.

“Losing Rashan, when you take a guy out of your defense like that, that’s tough to replace. That’s tough to adjust,” Gutekunst said. “I did think the defense did a nice job when he was out because he’s such a dynamic player. You wondered how that was going to go, and I thought Joe and his staff did a nice job of adjusting once he left.”

Of course, every team in the league feels like it needs pass-rushing help, and after paying a pretty penny in 2019 to add Preston and Za’Darius Smith in unrestricted free agency, finding someone to augment what he has won’t be an easy task for Gutekunst. The 15th overall pick could be used on the position, since rookie pass rushers frequently contribute immediately, and that could be the best path forward.

In the meantime, Rodgers will mull his options, including retirement, and made it clear during his chat with McAfee that what Gutekunst does to replenish the roster will weigh heavily in his decision-making process.

“That’s No. 1, if I want to play, 100%, and if I want to go through the grind again,” Rodgers said. “And then No. 2, that’s why I said it’s mutual to both sides. It’s, what does the team look like with me? What are the proposed directions of different players that they’re thinking about bringing in? How do I fit in that? And what are the prospects moving forward? I think that’s a part of it. Because you want to win a championship, right? You want to be part of a team that can win a championship.”