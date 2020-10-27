As search for answers at inside linebacker continues, Packers have options — led by Kamal Martin

“It was definitely a lot of fun to get back out there. I hadn't played football in a very long time, so it was fun to get back out there with the guys,” Martin said. “(But) there is always room for improvement. I’ve got to be a lot better.

“As a defense, we’re always looking to be better, and that starts with me holding myself accountable. … I hadn’t played football in a while after I got hurt last year, so it was just fun to get out there and fly around and just play ball again, knowing what I do and play how I play.”

Following his surgery, Martin stayed engaged in meetings, inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti said, which allowed him to step in against the Texans without being overwhelmed.

"He did a really, really good job of staying involved while he was not being able to practice," Olivadotti said. "It's one thing to say that you did that. It's another thing, once you get back out there, to not be so far behind even the technique things that he needed to work on.”

And now, Martin says he has plenty more work to do. But he’s thankful to have the chance to do that work.