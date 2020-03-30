As running backs are devalued, Packers' Aaron Jones enters a contract year full of uncertainty

Which leads back to Jones. He could try to follow the Gordon and Bell holdout playbooks, at least for the offseason program — assuming there is an offseason program amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 outbreak — but that seems unlikely.

“I mean, it takes all 11 out there, so when the attention’s on you it’s just not you. You have help, you have your brothers out there with you who have been putting in the work with you,” Jones said late last season.

Asked about how far he’d come from being a three-star recruit entering college at Texas-El Paso, Jones replied, “It definitely fuels me. It keeps me going because you see the guys who were five stars, most of them make it to the NFL. You’re still competing with those guys. I’ve always felt like I’ve been better than a lot of those guys and been competing but always been under the radar.

“I’ve always been told I was small, too little, wouldn’t make it in this league. I just put my head down and worked hard.”

Gutekunst has several other cornerstone players entering the final years of their contracts, including left tackle David Bakhtiari, nose tackle Kenny Clark, center Corey Linsley and cornerback Kevin King. Whether he tries to extend Jones before free agency next year or lets the season play out remains to be seen.