As rookies hit the field, Matt LaFleur says of Aaron Rodgers: 'We want him back in the worst way’

“That had a big part in signing him,” LaFleur said. “Anytime you come into an offseason — we only have two quarterback on our roster — you’re always going to have three if not four guys in an offseason program and in training camp,” LaFleur said. “Blake’s familiarity with Hackett, with being in the Rams’ offense with a lot of carryover in terminology, and just his overall experience in this league … I mean, this is a guy that started a lot of games and has had a lot of success. Shoot, he led his team to the (2017) AFC Championship Game and they were close to knocking off the Patriots in New England. He’s got a lot of experience and that’s something that you can never take for granted.”