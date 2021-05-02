As rift widens between Aaron Rodgers and Packers, head coach Matt LaFleur keeps hope alive for reconciliation

Asked what he’ll do if Rodgers remains steadfast in his vow not to come back, LaFleur replied, “I can’t even take my brain to that spot right now. I just want to do everything in my power to ensure that doesn’t happen.”

The Rodgers saga, which has been brewing for months, came to light on Thursday when, a few hours before the first round of the draft kicked off, details of Rodgers’ displeasure with the organization were reported publicly for the first time.

After declining comment on three questions about Rodgers in late March, Murphy, writing his weekly column for the Packers’ team website, acknowledged the veracity of reports that Rodgers is displeased with the club over last year’s first-round selection of quarterback Jordan Love, the way the Packers chose to address his contract after the 2020 season and other disagreements.

“This is an issue that we have been working on for several months,” Murphy wrote. “Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur and I have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron. We are very much aware of Aaron’s concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them.