As resurgent Packers defense gets its groove back, ‘unblockable’ Za’Darius Smith leads the way

“You name it, he’s done it. I mean he is a stud,” Bakhtiari continued. “I remember when he first came in and without pads on, he was doing some stuff (in 1-on-1 drills that I was like ‘OK, we’ll see.’ No one really knew about it him and his name still isn’t that well known.

“But we got pads on and kind of amped him up a little bit and next the day he was in front of me one moment and the next moment he wasn’t. That man is too big to flash like that. I didn’t want to admit it then, but now that I see what he’s been doing, it makes me feel pretty good. He’s an animal.”

Added coach Matt LaFleur: “It seemed like he was unblockable.”

Smith didn’t do it alone on Monday night, of course. He was part of a defensive effort that held the Vikings to a measly 139 total yards of offense, sacked quarterback Kirk Cousins five times, delivered one crucial takeaway (a Kevin King interception) and allowed the Vikings to pick up just seven first downs — the fewest they’d had in a home game since 1971.

“Our guys were just locked in and everybody was on the same page,” LaFleur said Tuesday afternoon.

As for Smith, he insisted the Pro Bowl snub wasn’t a motivating factor for him.