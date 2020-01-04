As playoffs begin, Packers' Davante Adams hopes ‘dark horse’ Aaron Jones continues to make him proud

GREEN BAY — Davante Adams isn’t looking to take credit for everything his guy has accomplished this season. He just wants acknowledgement that he was way ahead of the curve.
Apparently, there’s an annual tradition the Green Bay Packers veteran offensive players embark upon each spring. As the rookie draft picks and undrafted free agents join them for offseason practices, the higher-profile veterans hold their own draft. In it, they each get one pick. First-round picks aren’t eligible; it’s all about finding that “dark horse” who’ll make the roster and make an impact.
Back inn 2010, for instance, Aaron Rodgers picked a sixth-round running back from the University of Buffalo, James Starks — who wound up carrying the rushing load on the road to Super Bowl XLV.
In 2014, Jordy Nelson tabbed an undrafted tight end from the University of Maine, Justin Perillo — whose limited contributions (15 receptions for 137 yards and one touchdown) came during the ’15 and ’16 seasons.
And in 2017, Adams cast his lot with a fifth-round running back from Texas-El Paso, one of three running backs the team drafted that year: Aaron Jones.
As the Packers spent their postseason bye getting ready for their Jan. 12 NFC Divisional playoff game, they did so knowing their offense likely will only go as far as Adams, their No. 1 receiver, and Jones, their 1,000-yard, 19-touchdown running back, will take it.
Even Rodgers himself acknowledged that recently — “I think we’ve all settled on that it’s Aaron Jones and Davante Adams, I guess,” Rodgers deadpanned during a conversation about the team’s offensive identity late in the regular season — and certainly the Packers’ final numbers bear it out.
Although Jones didn’t find the end zone in last week’s 23-20 victory at Detroit in the regular-season finale, leaving him one touchdown shy of Ahman Green’s 2003 single-season franchise record of 20 TDs, Jones still put up big numbers on the ground (236 carries, 1,084 yards, 4.6-yard average, 16 rushing TDs) and through the air (49 receptions, 474 yards, three receiving TDs).
And although Adams missed four games at midseason with a turf toe injury and came up 3 yards shy of his second 1,000-yard receiving season, he still finished with 83 receptions for 997 yards and five touchdowns.
But what Adams was proudest of was how he recognized Jones’ game long before most of his teammates did.
“I don’t know if he ever told you this, but when he first got here, I said that he’s going to be the player he is today,” Adams bragged as the Packers prepped for the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles or Seattle Seahawks to come into Lambeau Field next Sunday. “So I’d like to take a little bit of credit for that.
“I did. You can ask him. I called him my dark horse from the beginning. He’s my guy.”
Asked what made him pick the 5-foot-9, 208-pound Jones instead of fourth-round pick Jamaal Williams or seventh-round pick Devante Mays that year, Adams said Jones’ natural slashing running style was obvious as soon as individual position workouts and organized team activity practices began. While Nelson was still taking a victory lap for his call on Perillo, who’d been in Adams’ rookie class, Adams was insisting that his guy Jones would contribute far more.
“Jordy was a big Perillo fan. We all were. But Jordy was a little bit more than the rest of us,” Adams recalled with a laugh. “As we got a chance to move forward and we saw Aaron Jones coming in (that first offseason), I saw the way he moved and I said, ‘He’s going to be the guy. Just watch.’
“Just the way he ran. There was something about the way he went about his business. I noticed in IPWs, OTAs, in that time period that he had a crazy focus, really militant. I came to find out his parents were in the military later, so it made a lot of sense.”
Packers first-year coach Matt LaFleur was working as the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator that spring, so he wasn’t in Green Bay to hear Adams’ bold prediction. But when he took the Packers job last January and began watching film of his new players, he saw No. 33 on his high-definition screen and knew he’d be a good fit for his offensive scheme.
“I mean, you watched the tape and you knew. You saw an explosive back,” LaFleur said, adding that Jones’ yards-per-carry average during his first two seasons (5.5) was among the NFL’s best, despite his sometimes limited playing time. “I just love the person he is, how he attacks his job on a daily basis and just his versatility. It’s not just as a running back, it’s not just out of the backfield as a receiver, but in the pass protection. I’ve said it a few times: He’s done a really good job in that area, as well. And you just don’t find that from most backs.”
For his part, Jones has taken his breakout season in stride — perhaps because it has been filled with ups and downs.
There’s no denying the impact he has when he gets his touches, as the Packers were 6-0 in games in which he touched the ball at least 20 times. In those six games, he averaged 24.5 touches and 175.5 yards from scrimmage. But those six games also accounted for 1,053 of his 1,558 yards from scrimmage on the season — or 67.6% of his production. In the other 10 games, Jones averaged 13.8 touches and 50.5 yards per game.
Meanwhile, he and Adams simultaneously had big games only three times. Of Adams’ six games of 90 or more receiving yards, only three came in games when Jones had more than 20 touches. Two of those games came in the final two weeks of the season, when Jones had 25 touches for 160 yards and Adams had 13 receptions for 116 yards in the Packers’ 23-10 win at Minnesota on Dec. 23, and when Jones had 27 touches for 143 yards and Adams had seven catches for 93 yards in the Packers’ 23-20 win at Detroit last Sunday.
Both players were vital to beating the Lions, as Adams reeled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers for the Packers’ first TD of the game, while Jones had a colossal 31-yard catch-and-run on a screen pass that Rodgers called in the huddle and set up Mason Crosby’s winning field goal as time expired.
“I mean, ‘A-Rod’ just came in the huddle and said, ‘Are you boys ready for a screen?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, of course.’ When you know the ball is coming to you, you get excited,” Jones said. “And then he was like, ‘Go make a play, kid.’ I was looking at him and said, ‘Yes, sir.’
“It was actually a great play by him, because they started to rush, and then they just stopped. It was kind of cloudy, and I stopped and found a window, and he got it to me. I don’t even know how he got it to me, because it was just a crowd of people right there. It was just a great play by him. I’m glad he got it to me, and I was able to make a play after that.”
Just like Adams expected him to.
“He’s a great player. He’s obviously contributed a lot to this team’s success as far as putting points on the board,” Adams said. “I love it. I’m a big Aaron Jones fan.”
Then, with a smile, he added, “Called that one.”
