As playoffs begin, Packers' Davante Adams hopes ‘dark horse’ Aaron Jones continues to make him proud

“I mean, you watched the tape and you knew. You saw an explosive back,” LaFleur said, adding that Jones’ yards-per-carry average during his first two seasons (5.5) was among the NFL’s best, despite his sometimes limited playing time. “I just love the person he is, how he attacks his job on a daily basis and just his versatility. It’s not just as a running back, it’s not just out of the backfield as a receiver, but in the pass protection. I’ve said it a few times: He’s done a really good job in that area, as well. And you just don’t find that from most backs.”

For his part, Jones has taken his breakout season in stride — perhaps because it has been filled with ups and downs.

There’s no denying the impact he has when he gets his touches, as the Packers were 6-0 in games in which he touched the ball at least 20 times. In those six games, he averaged 24.5 touches and 175.5 yards from scrimmage. But those six games also accounted for 1,053 of his 1,558 yards from scrimmage on the season — or 67.6% of his production. In the other 10 games, Jones averaged 13.8 touches and 50.5 yards per game.