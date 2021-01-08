As playoffs begin, old quarterbacks still rule the roost in NFL

Josh Allen of Buffalo is playing Rivers. The No. 7 pick of the '18 draft, Allen guided the Bills to six consecutive victories to end the regular season and overtook the Steelers for the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

Lamar Jackson of Baltimore, the final pick of the first round that year, will lead the Ravens into Tennessee, where he hopes to avenge a loss to Tannehill and the Titans in last year's playoffs.

In Seattle, it could be John Wolford for the Rams against Wilson if Jared Goff can't play due to his thumb injury. Wolford, 25, made his NFL debut last week when he beat the Cardinals to get the Rams into the playoffs. He also entered the league in 2018, as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest.

Roethlisberger remembers well his first playoff experience. It came in his rookie season after the Steelers earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC. He was on a team full of veteran players such as Jerome Bettis and Hines Ward. Now he's repeating the same advice they gave to him.