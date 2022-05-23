As Packers’ OTA practices begin, does Aaron Rodgers need to attend?

GREEN BAY — Everyone seems to have an opinion on Aaron Rodgers’ initial absence from the Green Bay Packers’ organized team activity practices.

There was something of a heated debate on ESPN — as there often is — on Monday morning about whether the Packers quarterback not reporting on Monday for the first of the team’s nine OTAs constituted a big deal or not. http://www.espn.com/video/clip?id=33970142

Ex-NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, appearing on “Get Up,” said he believed there’s real value in letting the Packers’ young receivers — second-round pick Christian Watson, fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs, seventh-round pick Samori Toure — learn the foundation of the offense without the four-time NFL MVP there was a good thing.

Ex-NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum? Not so much.

“I couldn’t disagree more. … He should be there. He should be picking Christian Watson up from the airport,” Tannenbaum argued. “It’s about wisdom and experience. And you know who gets the big win this week? It’s (Tampa Bay’s) Tom Brady and (the Los Angeles Rams’) Matt Stafford, their competition. Because in pro football, winning is on the margins, and having meaningful relationships and repetition is everything.

“If I’m Aaron Rodgers, I’m coming back to win a championship. I have $46 million reasons why I should be there as a leader, to show how important OTAs actually are.”

While the truth probably lies somewhere in between the he’s-a-bad-leader argument and the OTAs-aren’t-really-that-important explanation, one fact is irrefutable: For most of Rodgers’ career, he made sure he came to Green Bay for the offseason program, at least until the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

So it is noteworthy that he no longer is following that playbook.

From his rookie year of 2005 through head coach Matt LaFleur’s first offseason program in 2019 — with the exception of 2011, when all of the NFL’s offseason programs were wiped out by labor strife — Rodgers had virtually perfect attendance. Even if he took some practices off from throwing, he’d be in Green Bay.

But after the global pandemic forced the 2020 offseason into the virtual realm and a disgruntled Rodgers stayed away from last year’s offseason program to demonstrate his dissatisfaction with the team’s failure to include him in important conversations about aspects of the operation that affect his job, Rodgers and general manager Brian Gutekunst both touted what good terms they were no on.

So unlike Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver/running back Deebo Samuel, both of whom are unhappy with their contracts, Rodgers doesn’t appear to have any reason to stay away to send any messages to management like those players.

But Rodgers said in earlier this year that he wasn’t planning on attending any of the offseason program this year — save for the mandatory minicamp slated for June 7-9.

“My desire to be a full-time participant in the offseason, I just don’t think I need that,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Jan. 25. “I think what I need for the offseason to continue playing is working with my body-work people, training where I like to train in Southern California. That, to me, gets me in the best position to go out and perform at the highest level.”

But appearing again with McAfee on the opening night of the NFL draft, Rodgers altered his position slightly, vowing to come back to town before minicamp.

“I’ll be back there a few more days (in May) and then for the minicamp,” Rodgers told McAfee. “I’m excited to get back there and get things going. I’m going to put in the time to make it work with those guys and we’re going to find a way.”

At that point, Rodgers had already unexpectedly showed up for one day of the team’s strength-and-conditioning work in late April, when he came to Wisconsin to attend a Milwaukee Bucks opening-round playoff game against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum with friend/teammate Randall Cobb. The next day, Rodgers showed up at Lambeau Field and worked out with his teammates in the Don Hutson Center.

LaFleur later said that it was “great to see him in the building. Anytime he comes in, it just brings a natural energy. I think the guys get excited to see him.”

Because OTAs are voluntary, and Rodgers doesn’t have a large workout bonus written into his new three-year, $150 million contract, there’s not much LaFleur can do to coax Rodgers into coming to more of the offseason program.

In addition to Monday’s practice, the Packers’ other OTAs are set for Tuesday and Thursday this week, then May 31 and June 1, 3, 13, 14 and 16.

“I think you always want your guys in the building. But like I’ve been saying, it’s all voluntary and we’ll see who shows up,” LaFleur said following the team’s post-draft rookie camp earlier this month. “Certainly, we love when our guys are in here. The better the players, typically the better the practices and the more competitive the practices.”

Even while Watson and the other wide receivers said they were looking forward to their first interactions with Rodgers, Gutekunst advanced the theory that it’d be in their best interest to get their feet wet without Rodgers being poolside. https://madison.com/sports/football/professional/how-will-aaron-rodgers-connect-with-his-new-rookie-wideouts-they-re-eager-to-find/article_1fd6a3b8-c71c-5f91-a497-be210bce3869.html

Another benefit of Rodgers' absence? It allows 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love to take the bulk of the first-team snaps at quarterback with Rodgers not there, just as he did last year during Rodgers’ offseason of discontent.

“It’s real work, and he needs all the work he can get,” LaFleur said of Love. “Every opportunity when you’re a young quarterback that doesn’t have a ton of game experience — and you’re not getting the bulk of the one reps throughout the course of the season — it’s so valuable for Jordan.”

Nevertheless, there’s a debate to be had about whether his reconfigured wide receiver group needs Rodgers to be there, even if Rodgers himself doesn’t need the work to be ready for the season. Last offseason, along with Rodgers, the Packers’ veteran wideouts skipped last year’s OTAs, including star receiver Davante Adams.

Now, though, with Adams with the Las Vegas Raiders, Marquez Valdes-Scantling with the Kansas City Chiefs, Equanimeous St. Brown with the Chicago Bears and a host of new faces at receiver — from the team’s three rookie draft picks, to veteran Sammy Watkins, to ex-University of Wisconsin undrafted rookie free agent Danny Davis — it can easily be argued that any time spent with Rodgers is beneficial to them.

In the end, though, it’s clearly Rodgers’ call, and his longtime confidante, quarterbacks coach Tom Clements, downplayed any reasons for concern over Rodgers’ schedule.

“Aaron doesn't need reps at this time of the year,” said Clements, who spent 11 years on the Packers staff under Mike McCarthy before coming out of retirement —at Rodgers’ behest, to some degree — to join LaFleur’s staff this offseason.

“Obviously it'd be nice to have him here. But he's seen these things 1,000 times. And he'll be ready to go when training camp starts.”

