As Packers offense struggles, fixing issues could be harder amid practice absences of Aaron Rodgers, others

The Packers also set the bar of offensive expectations high last season, when they led the NFL in scoring (31.8 points per game) and ranked fifth in total offense (389.0 yards per game), eighth in rushing (132.4 yards per game), ninth in passing (256.6 yards per game), second in third-down efficiency (49.4% conversion rate) and first in red-zone efficiency (80% touchdown rate).

Coach Matt LaFleur is toeing a challenging line because he acknowledged after the win over the Seahawks his team — not just Rodgers — looked tired but that the offense needed practice work. Now, he must find the right balance between two diametrically opposed goals: more practice time to fix the offense, but less on-field work to give his guys sufficient rest with two more games to play before the Week 13 bye.

“Really, if you trace it back, I mean shoot, we haven't really practiced a whole bunch,” LaFleur admitted. “Basically, the week before Arizona was all walkthrough, so it's not like (Rodgers) was getting a ton of time with these guys. Then, we had different receivers the last time he played (against the Cardinals). And then, you're getting all these guys back, so naturally there was probably a little bit of a dip from our passing game.

“But I think it's everybody. We’ve got to get back out on the practice field. We need those guys just to continue to work on the timing portion, making sure that the details of our route depths and our assignments are on point. Because I think right now, if you just look at as a whole, there is opportunity out there for us. I know we can execute at a higher level. I know we can coach at a higher level. We’re just a little bit off with some of the details, and I think that’s really hurt us throughout the course of the season.”