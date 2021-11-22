As Packers' kicking woes mount, Matt LaFleur will stick with Mason Crosby

“I just think that shows the level of confidence we have not only in him, but that entire group to go out there and execute, and they did a great job on that (first) one. (But) certainly, you’ve got to make the chip shots.”

Hope for Jones?

The Packers played Sunday without No. 1 running back Aaron Jones (knee) and sack leader Rashan Gary (elbow), but LaFleur expressed hope that Jones, who injured his knee against Seattle on Nov. 14, could practice this week and play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I think there’s definitely a chance, but we’ll see where he is when we start practicing on Wednesday,” LaFleur said.

Meanwhile, LaFleur admitted that with the bye week coming after the Rams game that the coaching and medical staffs will at least to some degree take that opportunity for extra rest into account.

For instance, if getting two full weeks of healing will allow Gary’s elbow to be close to 100% in time for the team’s post-bye Dec. 12 game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field, then perhaps it’s worth holding him out against the Rams instead of letting him play through the injury while wearing a bulky protective brace — as Gary had hoped to do against the Vikings.