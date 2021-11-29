As Packers enter bye week, Aaron Rodgers reportedly decides against surgery for fractured pinkie toe, hopes for healing

“He’s a guy that wants to be out there at practice, too. He wants to be out there practicing with his teammates, not only for himself but for those other guys and making sure that everybody is on top of their game.”

Without practice, Rodgers was outstanding during the second half against the Vikings (10 of 11, 197 yards, three touchdowns) and against the Rams, Rodgers completed 28 of 45 passes for 307 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and one zero-yard sack (97.2 passer rating). He didn’t seem overly bothered by the injury on his 1-yard touchdown run, on which he had to change direction multiple times as he pump-faked Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey to get to the goal line.

“He’s really good. He’s really good,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett replied Monday when asked why Rodgers has been able to be effective without practicing. “The fact that guy hasn’t practiced for as long as he hasn’t, if it was anybody else, you’d be concerned. But his preparation, how he is with the team, how he is around the team, being out at practice, calling in the plays for the guys, messing with the guys, just his presence out there is as important as anything.