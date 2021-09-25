As Packers defense struggles, Matt LaFleur picks his spots to influence Joe Barry’s approach

In Green Bay, for example, a pair of Super Bowl-winning head coaches allowed their trusted defensive coordinators to handle almost everything on that side of the ball. With Mike Holmgren, it was Fritz Shurmur. With Mike McCarthy, it was Dom Capers. While Holmgren and McCarthy would certainly discuss game plans and ideas with Shurmur and Capers — including during their Super Bowl-winning seasons of 1996 and 2010, respectively — Holmgren and McCarthy didn’t ever micromanage the two veteran defensive coordinators.

That seemed to be the approach, at least from the outside, that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur took with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine during their two years together in 2019 and 2020. Hired by McCarthy in 2018, Pettine had a successful resume as a defensive coordinator, as well as head-coaching experience that was particularly helpful to LaFleur during his first year as a head coach.

But the two parted ways in the wake of last year’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as Pettine’s contract expired after the season. While he was willing to consider staying on, he and LaFleur eventually decided to go in different directions, despite Pettine’s defense finishing 2020 ranked ninth in the NFL in total defense (334 yards per game) and tied for 13th in scoring defense (23.1 points per game).