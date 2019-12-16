As other receivers falter, Packers turn to Jake Kumerow: ‘We have to make sure we get him on the field’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LaFleur said that the Packers aren’t giving up on Valdes-Scantling, pointing out the second-year receiver is “still a young player” and claiming “we as a staff still have a lot of confidence in him” despite his struggles.

“He is a guy that can really run and he’s been working extremely hard at practice. I just can’t wait; it’s going to pay off for him. I know it is,” LaFleur said. “But in fairness to those other guys, we have to do a better job of making sure a guy like Jake Kumerow gets on the field more often because he has been making plays.”

As for Allison, LaFleur insisted he’s been doing the not-in-the-box-score stuff while acknowledging his struggles.

“It’s no secret, G-Mo has had a couple drops,” LaFleur said. “I think the one (against the Bears), that was not an easy catch. I’ve seen him make it before, so I know he can do it. But he brings so much to the table in terms of his physicality in the run game. On that 21-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones, he’s blocking that mike linebacker in there and I don’t think you’re going to find too many receivers that can do that.”