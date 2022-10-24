As offensive woes mount, Packers search for answers — and wide receiver options

GREEN BAY — As they continue their search for answers as to why their offense is so inept, the Green Bay Packers can add wide receiver help as something else they’ll be on the lookout for entering Sunday night’s game at Buffalo.

The wideouts were among the last positions to have their meetings break on Monday afternoon, one day after their 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, and when they made their way into the locker room, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins were all together.

Lazard had his left arm in a blue sling, having suffered a shoulder injury during the second half of Sunday’s loss. He didn’t speak to reporters about the injury, but the presence of the sling was hardly encouraging.

Cobb hobbled alongside him, his left ankle wrapped in a heavy swelling-reducing material meant to accelerate his recovery from the high ankle sprain that landed him on injured reserve last week. And Watkins had an electronic gizmo in his left hip pocket, presumably to stimulate the still-healing hamstring that had sidelined him for four weeks.

And not far behind them was rookie Christian Watson, who has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury of his own that had bothered him off and on since the season began.

Their motley group left the unit with three presumably healthy wideouts on the 53-man active roster (rookie Romeo Doubs, second-year man Amari Rodgers and rookie Samori Touré) and three others on the practice squad (Juwann Winfree, Travis Fulgham and Kawaan Baker).

“Yeah, it’s definitely not where we want it to be in terms of that room,” head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged during his day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters. “But injuries are a part of this game. You’ve got to adjust, you’ve got to adapt.

“It’s not the first time. We’ve gone through this before here. So, we’ve got to get some guys ready to play. Bottom line.”

LaFleur is right about the team going through a similarly decimated wide receiver depth chart, as the Packers went into Arizona on Oct. 28 of last season and beat the Cardinals 24-21 without Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Lazard.

Of course, that was with a team that went into the game with a six-game winning streak and with players on offense who had all the confidence in the world that no one could stop them no matter who lined up where.

This year’s squad is under .500 at 3-4 thanks to a three-game losing streak, can’t get out of its own way on offense and currently has nothing it can claim is working properly — beyond their lone consistent playmaker, running back Aaron Jones — after 10 quarters of largely unproductive offensive play.

Entering Monday night’s game between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots, the Packers scuffling offense ranked 23rd in the 32-team NFL in scoring (18.3 points per game), 20th in total offense (331.6 yards per game), 18th in rushing (110.3 yards per game), tied for 18th in passing (221.3 yards per game) and 25th in third-down conversion rate (35.4%).

“Our standard is much better than what we’ve put out there thus far. The only way we’re going to be able to get out of it is to work. It’s no secret,” veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis said.

“It feels eerie. Like weird, almost. (The past two years), whenever you go out there, you’ve got an answer for everything. I just feel like we haven’t gotten to that point yet.”

And with no legit No. 1 wide receiver even before Lazard’s injury, an in-flux offensive line that cannot count on five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari answering the bell on game day because of his bum knee, no true offensive playmakers beyond Jones (76 total yards and both of the Packers’ offensive TDs on 17 touches against the Commanders), it’s hard to see any viable solutions before facing the 5-1 Bills on the road.

“The situation we’re in doesn’t get easier,” left guard-turned-right guard Jon Runyan said Monday. “This three-game stretch that we just went on, three really disappointing losses, and we’ve got a big one coming up … ‘Sunday Night Football’ against a great team like the Bills. They’re at the top of the AFC over there. We’re just really excited and can’t wait to get back to start working towards it on Wednesday.”

Whether that’s youthful exuberance or genuine excitement, only Runyan can say for sure. But in the immediate aftermath of the loss to the Commanders, four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers sounded less excited and more exasperated.

“I’ve said it before: The margin for error is so tight,” said Rodgers, who completed 23 of 35 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions (99.0 passer rating) against the Commanders but all but admitted after the game that he doesn’t have confidence in anyone outside of Cobb, Lazard and Jones.

“There has to be something inside that has the accountability for performance where we’re just having way too many detail mistakes. It’s just not winning football.”

The Packers’ injury issues at receiver only further exacerbate the problems. Depending on the seriousness of Lazard’s shoulder injury — LaFleur said the team would “see how it heals throughout the course of the week” — and whether Watson gets the green light to return to action, an offense already light on weaponry could be in even more dire straits.

“It doesn’t matter who it is. The expectation does not change. Ever,” LaFleur said. “There’s a high standard in terms of what the expectations are, of what our players and coaches and everybody in this building feel, as well as our fan base. And so, when those expectations aren’t being met, the bottom line (is), it’s not good enough. We’ve got to find some solutions.”