As Mr. (Preston) Smith goes to Washington, he returns as a more mature, consistent player

GREEN BAY — Preston Smith is treating his Saturday night dinner plans in Washington, D.C. as a matter of national security.

“I’m not going to tell y’all, because then y’all are going to tell everybody else and then they’re going to be outside waiting for me to get there,” the Green Bay Packers veteran outside linebacker joked after practice Thursday, as the team prepped for Sunday’s matchup against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field — Smith’s first trip back to the nation’s capital since leaving to come to Green Bay as a free agent in 2019.

“There are some great food spots down there in D.C. I love it, man. I’m excited to get there and get back into some good food.”

Whatever the Green Bay metroplex's culinary scene lacks, playing for the Packers has certainly been an improved football experience for Smith.

A second-round pick (No. 38 overall) by Washington in 2015, Smith spent four seasons there, registering 24.5 sacks, four interceptions, 59 quarterback hits, 168 tackles, four forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown in 64 games.

Washington’s lone playoff appearance during Smith’s time was in 2015, when he was a rookie and Washington lost an NFC wild card game at home to … the Packers. (Smith did record a sack on Aaron Rodgers in the 35-18 Packers win.)

Now in his fourth season in Green Bay, Smith has recorded 28.5 sacks, one interception, 60 QB hits, 155 tackles, three forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown in only 54 games.

And while they enter Sunday a disappointing 3-3 after back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and New York Jets, the Packers have made the playoffs in each of Smith’s first three seasons, twice reaching the NFC Championship Game.

Through six games this season, the ultra-durable Smith — ironically, the only game he has missed out of a possible 119 in his entire career was the Packers’ 24-10 win over Washington last year at Lambeau Field — has registered 19 tackles (12 solo), 3½ sacks (second only to Rashan Gary’s six), three tackles for a loss and a team-high nine QB hits.

For Smith, Sunday’s game will be particularly special because when he left Washington, he never looked back — not only figuratively, but literally.

“I don’t think I went back to even move out of my house. I just called the moving company and had them move my stuff out my house,” Smith said. “My wife, she was there. But after the season ended, I left — and I never came back.”

Since signing a four-year, $56 million free-agent deal with the Packers in March 2019, Smith’s time in Green Bay hasn’t been entirely perfect, but on balance, it’s certainly turned out to be the right move.

Smith delivered immediately in 2019, registering 12 sacks and 55 QB pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. In 2020, though, his numbers cratered (four sacks, 26 pressures) and he took a $4 million pay cut to stay.

The structure of his deal allowed for him to recoup most of that money through sack-based incentives for the 2021 season. With nine sacks last year, he earned back $1.25 million before signing a four-year, $52.5 million extension with the team this past March.

“You guys all see Preston every single day. He’s what an outside rusher, a defensive end is supposed to look like,” said Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who was Smith’s defensive coordinator in Washington in 2015 and 2016.

“He’s got all the attributes as far as the length, the size. But then he has the athleticism, he has the change of direction. He had all that coming out (of college at Mississippi State). Obviously, he’s improved in all those things, being the veteran that he is now.”

Despite Smith’s strong start this season, the Packers much-hyped defense has been up-and-down through six games and has had plenty of problems stopping the run, especially late in games.

They entered the week’s games ranked 27th in the 32-team NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (135.2) and 25th in yards allowed per attempt (4.89).

They also ranked tied for 28th in takeaways, with just four. Only Washington and Las Vegas (three apiece) had fewer through six games.

“We’ve just got to stop the run. We’ve got to play sound football and make sure we play together,” Smith said. “We’ve been having a lot of good first halves and the start. We’ve just got to finish strong in the second half. We’ve got to start strong and finish strong.”

And there’s no better place for Smith to help the Packers defense start living up to expectations — especially if FedEx Field is filled with Packers fans, as Smith expects.

“I had so many great memories there in D.C. I’m excited to go back and see what it’s like, play in the stadium where it all started for me,” Smith said.

“There’s going to be a lot of seats for the Packers fans to buy, from what I remember. There’s going to be a lot of (Commanders) fans who’ll probably watch this interview and be (expletive), but it’ll probably be a lot of seats for the Packers fans to go fill up and make this a home game for us.”