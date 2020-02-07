As Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers aim for the kind of success Mike Shanahan and John Elway achieved, patience is part of equation

“We were 0-3 in Super Bowls and weren’t even close, and then when we finally did win, it was because of the balance we did have. And obviously with John’s leadership and his play, we didn’t have it where he had to win the games,” Shanahan said. “John bought in right away. But at the same time, when you’re used to a lot of the passing stats, it takes a while to get to used to it.

“But at the end of the day, all that matters is winning that championship. That’s what John wanted more than anything.”

And that’s what Rodgers insists he wants — another title.

“It definitely hurts a little more than early in your career, just because you realize just how difficult it is to get to this spot,” Rodgers said after the NFC Championship Game loss. “With all the changes this offseason and with all the installation of a new system and a new program, to get to this point, you felt like it was something special because it just didn’t really make sense.