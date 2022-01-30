As Luke Getsy departs for Bears, Packers promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ coaching staff shuffle continued Sunday, with more changes on the horizon.

It began with the Chicago Bears making official what had been expected for several days: The hiring of Packers quarterbacks coach/offensive passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy as their offensive coordinator under new coach Matt Eberflus.

Getsy will call the Bears’ offensive plays under Eberflus, an opportunity he would not have gotten had he stayed in Green Bay and replaced departed offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who was officially named as the Denver Broncos’ head coach on Friday. Coach Matt LaFleur calls the Packers’ offensive plays and will continue to do so.

Hackett and LaFleur both being their respective teams’ play-callers in turn left Packers offensive line coach/offensive run-game coordinator Adam Stenavich with a decision to make: Move his family to Denver, where a source said Hackett wanted him as his coordinator, or stay in his native Wisconsin and accept a promotion from LaFleur. A source confirmed multiple reports that Stenavich opted for the latter and is staying put.

Near midseason, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave Stenavich a ringing endorsement, saying, “‘Steno’ is a fantastic coach. He’s not just a good man, but he’s a really bright coach. And I think he’s got a future above offensive line coach, for sure.”

Hackett, Getsy and Stenavich helped the Packers rank No. 1 in scoring and No. 5 in total offense in 2020 and ninth in scoring and 10th in total offense in 2021.

Meanwhile, wide receivers coach Jason Vrable, who also could have pursued the Broncos’ offensive coordinator job, also plans to stay with the Packers, a source said Sunday. Tight ends coach Justin Outten could be the next Packers offensive staffer whom Hackett could hire away.

The Athletic reported Sunday that Butkus, the nephew of the iconic Bears linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus, will move up to the top offensive line coach spot after serving as Stenavich’s assistant the past three seasons.

Like Stenavich before him, Butkus, 42, has never been a head NFL offensive line coach, having been an assistant line coach with the Bears, Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars and Packers. He was the lead offensive line coach at his alma mater, the University of Illinois, from 2016 through 2018 before accepting the job with the Packers.

Whatever they do elsewhere on the offensive staff, the Packers will have to replace Getsy as the quarterbacks coach, and they could lure another team’s QBs coach with the inclusion of the passing-game coordinator title if they don’t intend to include that title in a promotion for a current staffer.

NFL Network reported Friday that LaFleur was planning to interview Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson for the offensive coordinator position. It’s unclear whether he wants to make a lateral move and come to Green Bay for a job beneath coordinator.

The Packers also reportedly interviewed Los Angeles Chargers tight ends coach Kevin Koger, who was on LaFleur’s staff in Green Bay in 2019 and 2020 as an offensive quality control coach, but that also was an offensive coordinator interview, according to NFL Network.