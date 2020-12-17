As jumbled Packers offensive line continues to get the job done, coach Adam Stenavich is just fine with players getting the plaudits

GREEN BAY — Adam Stenavich shook his head. He’s always believed in the old football adage that it’s about the players, not about the coaching.
And so, the Green Bay Packers offensive line coach wanted no part of any assertion that his work with his oft-shuffled unit had been critical to the line’s impressive season in the face of injuries.
Fortunately, his players were happy to oblige.
“We’ve had a lot of people play different positions. Every week, it seems like somebody’s playing the opposite side or a new position. It just shows how good of a coach Steno is,” veteran tackle Rick Wagner said — saying what Stenavich wouldn’t. “Getting us prepared every week against different defenses, putting a game plan together for us that we have confidence in every week, he does a great job getting us on the same page.”
Added running back Aaron Jones, who has been the beneficiary of that blocking: “Our offensive line, they do a great job no matter who’s in the lineup. That's a credit to coach Steno. He does a great job of keeping those guys ready and keeping them versatile. That's big, to have versatile linemen who can play different positions. I’m definitely thankful for that.”
Stenavich’s protestations notwithstanding, what he has done this year to get the line in sync — not to mention what he’s done to win over veterans who were vocal supporters and colossal believers in his predecessor, James Campen — is impressive.
From second-year lineman Elgton Jenkins playing four of the five line spots, to veteran Billy Turner bouncing between right tackle and right guard (with some left tackle mixed in), to Wagner and rookie Jon Runyan earning (and sharing) the nickname of “Mr. Reliable” from quarterback Aaron Rodgers for their abilities to step in mid-game when injuries struck, Stenavich insists — and rightfully so — that those players deserve the praise for their performances.
But Stenavich and assistant line coach Luke Butkus have given them the tools in head coach Matt LaFleur’s system to deliver those performances in an offense that is humming in Year 2 of the scheme.
“The versatility is really a credit to the players. But I would say that the teaching that those two guys do is incredible,” LaFleur said. “They’re great teachers, great communicators, and they put a lot of time and effort into what they do. The players know that. They know that they care about them, and I think that’s why you’re seeing good results.
“Steno’s been a part of this scheme before, going way back to Houston, back in 2008, 2009. So he has a great understanding of why we’re doing exactly what we’re trying to get done, and how to articulate that and teach that. Whether it’s our inside zone, our outside zone, our protection scheme, he understands the whole picture. And that’s why we hired him.”
A Marshfield native, Stenavich, 37, played at the University of Michigan, where he was a two-time first-team all-Big Ten selection. But he went undrafted in 2006, and he never played a regular-season snap in the NFL. He did spend time with the Packers, though, having been on their practice squad in 2006 and having gone to camp with the team in 2007. He then spent 2008 and 2009 on the practice squad of the Houston Texans, who at the time had a young, upwardly-mobile offensive quality control coach on their staff: LaFleur.
“Adam was a highly-recruited guy. He grew up 15 miles away from me in Marshfield, went to Michigan, and to his credit, kept battling — playing a bunch of different spots, trying to find a spot to make it in the league,” said retired Packers right tackle Mark Tauscher, who mentored Stenavich during Stenavich’s time with the Packers. “And I do think that helps when you’re coaching. And in this case, it really helps.
“I always think it’s easier to be a coach when you’ve been there and you understand the struggles. He was a hard-working guy who just put his head down and worked. There’s a reason why there have been very few superstar players who’ve been incredibly successful position coaches or head coaches. I think it’s really hard for someone who is really gifted to be able to relate to someone who is grinding just to get the job done. Because they look at if from their perspective of, ‘Do this. It’s easy.’ Well, it’s easy for you. That doesn’t mean it’s easy for me.
“James Campen was a fantastic offensive line coach — big personality, fun. Adam’s not going to take credit, but these guys have delivered the goods. Coaching matters. And making sure you’re putting your players in position to succeed matters.”
Entering Saturday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field, Rodgers has absorbed just 13 sacks and is on course for a full-season career low in that department, while the Packers’ 14 total sacks allowed are the second-fewest in the NFL. Jones, meanwhile, has rushed for 823 yards (despite missing two games) and is tied for seventh in the NFL in yards per carry (5.1).
“Coach Stenavich, along with coach Butkus, they’ve just done such a great job,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “I give so much credit to those players, too, (but) it’s just the whole group — how everybody works together and communicates and talks. They’ve just done a good job getting that whole group to be together.”
And what does Stenavich have to say about all this? Exactly what his players have come to expect.
“I think coach Butkus and myself, we just focus on the fundamentals and let them be the players that they are,” Stenavich said. “With the limitations in the offseason, we were lucky because we had a majority of the guys coming back, and they had a good base and a foundation. It wasn’t new to them. Then, it’s just a matter of teaching them the basics and letting them excel at what they do.”
Extra points
The Packers announced Thursday that they have invited invite 250 health care workers and first-responders, and their families, to attend Saturday night’s game in addition to the team employees and their families who’ve attended the past two home games. "While we cannot invite large numbers of these special guests due to the pandemic, we want to express our community's collective appreciation for all their great work,” team president/CEO Mark Murphy said. “We are so thankful and appreciative of all they have done for our community during this challenging time." … The team removed outside linebacker Rashan Gary (hip) and nickel cornerback Chandon Sullivan (hip) from the injury report, meaning both will play against the Panthers. Tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion) and guard Simon Stepaniak (knee) were ruled out, while wide receiver Malik Taylor (hamstring) was listed as questionable.
