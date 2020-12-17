As jumbled Packers offensive line continues to get the job done, coach Adam Stenavich is just fine with players getting the plaudits

A Marshfield native, Stenavich, 37, played at the University of Michigan, where he was a two-time first-team all-Big Ten selection. But he went undrafted in 2006, and he never played a regular-season snap in the NFL. He did spend time with the Packers, though, having been on their practice squad in 2006 and having gone to camp with the team in 2007. He then spent 2008 and 2009 on the practice squad of the Houston Texans, who at the time had a young, upwardly-mobile offensive quality control coach on their staff: LaFleur.

“Adam was a highly-recruited guy. He grew up 15 miles away from me in Marshfield, went to Michigan, and to his credit, kept battling — playing a bunch of different spots, trying to find a spot to make it in the league,” said retired Packers right tackle Mark Tauscher, who mentored Stenavich during Stenavich’s time with the Packers. “And I do think that helps when you’re coaching. And in this case, it really helps.