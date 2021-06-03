As Jordan Love works to improve, Packers admit they aren’t exactly sure what they have in their young QB

It’s possible he’ll be among the players made available during next week’s mandatory three-day minicamp, which kicks off on Tuesday and which Rodgers is not expected to attend, despite fines that could be assessed for his absence.

The other quarterbacks in camp are veteran Blake Bortles, a 73-game starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014 to 2018, where he was coached by Hackett; and Kurt Benkert, who has yet to throw a regular-season NFL pass in three years since entering the league and earned the No. 4 QB job during a tryout at last month’s rookie minicamp.

During Wednesday’s practice, Love dumped off roughly a half-dozen passes during an 11-on-11 period and didn’t complete many throws downfield. Whether there were opportunities that Love missed before settling for checkdowns, only the coaches who watched the film of practice can say for sure.

Asked Thursday about those checkdowns, Hackett responded by acknowledging that the coaches don’t want the quarterback to “force” the ball downfield, “but I think that you always want to understand when it’s open and where you can still find a completion. We always want to get completions and be efficient, be able to move the ball down the field. But we want to be able to take advantage of the shots down the field. I think understanding those two different things (come) with time.”