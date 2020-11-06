As expected, undermanned 49ers overwhelmed by Packers

That was followed by Bourne’s positive test that came back Wednesday and led to receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams being sidelined as “high risk” close contacts.

That made the Niners the first team since the 1970 merger to play a game without its starting QB and six of its top seven players in yards from scrimmage, outside of the 1987 replacement player games.

But Shanahan said he never even considered the possibility that the game could have been moved back a few days to help San Francisco have more players available.

“I don’t really think about that stuff at all,” Shanahan said. “It was never brought up, pushing the game back. We’ve been planning on it being Thursday at 5. That never changed.”

Things went poorly from the start, with Davante Adams beating Emmanuel Moseley for a 36-yard touchdown catch from Aaron Rodgers on the opening drive to stake Green Bay to a 7-0 lead in a reversal from last season. The Niners outscored the Packers 50-0 in the first half of the two meetings.

Nick Mullens appeared to answer that later in the first quarter when he connected on a 4-yard TD pass to River Cracraft, who was called up from the practice squad earlier in the day after coming into the game with 32 career snaps on offense.